Comedian Katt Williams recently set the internet ablaze by calling out several entertainers who he felt wronged him and stole his material. Steve Harvey was one of Williams’ targets during the interview. But this wasn’t the first time Harvey had to address Williams’ issues with him.

Steve Harvey once felt blindsided by Katt Williams

Williams took the opportunity to air several grievances he had with other comedians and the entertainment industry. The names he mentioned while speaking to Club Shay Shay ranged from Kevin Hart to Cedric the Entertainer. Harvey also caught a direct stray, with Williams citing that the Family Feud host was one of many who copied Williams’ jokes. But it seemed Williams was also frustrated by the character of Harvey as well, questioning other claims Harvey made throughout his long career.

“Steve told you that he stopped doing stand-up because he has seven TV shows. The only problem is when he stopped stand-up, he didn’t have those seven TV shows,” Williams asserted. “He stopped stand-up because he got in a comedy battle called The Championship of Stand-up Comedy with one Katt Williams in Detroit in front of 10,000 people and lost. Because Katt Williams said he was actually bald and that was a wig. And I went in, and that’s why he couldn’t do stand-up anymore.”

Williams also accused Harvey of lying about his past. Harvey has always been open about his time trying to make ends meet while being an aspiring comic. It was a tale that, if false, Williams took offense to. Williams knew personally what it was like to manage on the streets with little financial resources or safety nets. The idea that Harvey might’ve been fabricating his past rubbed the Wild ‘n Out alum the wrong way.

But Williams’ issues with Harvey weren’t anything new. He’d been calling out the former Steve Harvey Show star ever since 2008. But calling into Jamie Foxx’s old radio station Foxxhole (via Bossip), Harvey asserted that he was confused by Williams’ grudge. And even claimed that the two already spoke to each other personally.

“I’ve always been cool with Katt,” Harvey once said. “He said in an interview that back in LA, I didn’t know who he was. I mean understand, I didn’t know who he was when I was on the radio in LA. He hadn’t been in any movies or anything, and the brother was just not that known. He was talking about me in the clubs, and I just asked on the radio, whoever Katt Williams is, to call me.”

How did Steve Harvey respond to Katt Williams’ most recent interview

It seems that Harvey took a much more subtle approach when addressing his comedic rival this time. While hosting Family Feud, Harvey told audiences that there was barely a need to respond to haters. He then quoted a bible verse to illustrate his point further.

“No, you ain’t gotta tell nobody nothing. All you got to do is be it. You don’t have to open your mouth,” Harvey posted on social media according to Vibe. “‘He prepares a table in the presence of mine enemies’, he do it all the time. All my haters? I ain’t gotta say nothing to them. They got TV. They can cut they TV on seven days a week. All that hate? ‘Man, he on there.’”

Harvey continued to reference someone attacking him without calling Williams by name.

“I got somebody really attacking me right now, I mean, really going after me, man. I’m just waiting to see what God going to do because they’re gonna have to get on…can’t nobody stop what God got for you,” Harvey said.