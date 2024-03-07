'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 is taking the night off because of President Biden's 2024 State of the Union address.

What’s next for the farmers and their ladies on Fox’s Farmer Wants a Wife? Fans of the reality dating series will have to wait to find out. A new episode will not air on Thursday, March 7, because of the State of the Union address.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ is taking the night off

Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is taking a week off from airing new episodes. President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address is scheduled for March 7 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. All major broadcast and cable news networks will be covering the speech, including Fox, leading to some primetime schedule changes for several shows.

In Fox’s case, that means the next episode of Farmer Wants a Wife is delayed. The show returns in its normal 8 p.m. ET slot on Thursday, March 14. (New episodes stream the next day on Hulu.)

What happened on last week’s episode of ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?

Farmer Nathan in ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2 | FOX via Getty Images

In the Feb. 29 episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Reba, one of Farmer Brandon’s matches, exited the show after watching him get close to fellow cast member Joy. After seeing how Joy was “shoving herself down his throat,” Reba decided that love wasn’t in the cards for her and Brandon. Later, Brandon’s preference for Joy also led to another one of his daters, Annelyse, also choosing to take herself out of the running. With those two departures, just Joy and Grace remain on Brandon’s farm.

Farmer Mitchel, Farmer Ty, and Farmer Nathan didn’t send anyone home in episode 5. But they did pick ladies with whom to go on solo dates. That could potentially lead to some feelings of jealousy for the women who weren’t selected. Things will get even more intense in episode 6 when the show shakes things up by inviting new daters to join the guys on their farms.

“If he just brings a new girl back here, I will leave,” one woman declares in a teaser for the next episode.

What other shows are delayed because of the 2024 State of the Union?

Farmer Wants a Wife isn’t the only show that’s on pause for the 2024 State of the Union address.

At NBC, all three Law & Order shows – Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime – are taking the week off. They’ll return with new episodes on March 14.

CBS won’t air new episodes of So Help Me Todd and the new Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth. So Help Me Todd returns with a new episode on March 14. Elsbeth is taking a longer break due to March Madness. New episodes return on April 4.

However, some Thursday-night shows will air at their normal time on March 7, including Young Sheldon (CBS), Ghosts (CBS), and Next Level Chef (Fox).

