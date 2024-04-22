Is Kyle Richards Being Forced to Choose Between ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ and a Private Romance?

Kyle Richards reveals that she'll be a last-minute decision on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' this year. rumors suggest a disagreement about her personal life might be the cause. She wants her private life private, and Bravo does not.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans could see a ton of casting changes before season 14 of the series premieres. While production has not yet begun, fans have learned that two housewives won’t be returning, and there are rumors new faces will be joining the drama. There is also the possibility that Kyle Richards, the only original The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member left, won’t be returning. While Richards insists her participation is always a “last-minute decision,” sources claim there is more to the situation. According to rumors, Bravo and Richards are in a standoff over her rumored romance with Morgan Wade. Richards reportedly wants to keep things quiet, while Bravo hopes to feature the relationship on the show.

Rumors suggest Kyle Richards’ participation in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ is at risk

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is going through some growing pains as season 14 looms. Kyle Richards’ participation in the series also appears to be in jeopardy. In March 2024, Richards talked to Extra while on the red carpet and admitted her decision to take part in the upcoming season would be a “last-minute decision.” Richards insists that has always been the case for her, but fans are unconvinced. Rumors are now swirling that Richards’ wishy-washy attitude about the reality TV show is because of a standoff with Bravo.

An insider spoke to The Daily Mail and claims Richards and Bravo are at odds over her rumored romance with country music star Morgan Wade. According to the insider, Bravo hopes to feature the alleged romance in the show’s upcoming season, but Richards is unwilling to go public with Wade, who she insists is just a pal. If it comes down to it, Richards will be dropped from the series she helped launch in favor of a housewife who is willing to get a bit more personal, according to the insider.

Kyle Richards still has not announced a new romance

While it feels like Richards and Wade’s romance is the worst-kept secret in Beverly Hills, nothing has been confirmed yet. The pair’s connection, whatever type it might be, began in 2022. According to Us Weekly, Richards and Wade linked up in real life in February 2022 after chatting via Instagram.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade | MEGA/GC Images

Wade and Richards spent an awful lot of time together following Richards’ separation announcement, but Richards insists she and Wade are just good friends. They traveled to Paris together, and Wade took part in a benefit that Richards put together. Richards accompanied Wade to an industry event. The Real Housewives star even appeared as Wade’s love interest in a music video. Wade also popped up on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, Richards adamantly denies a romance with Wade.

Wade’s ex-girlfriend, Kady Cannon, opened up about the bond between Wade and Richards in 2023. She told Page Six she had dated Wade for around a year between 2021 and 2022 and felt slightly uncomfortable with Wade and Richard’s bond. She did not elaborate on whether she thought the two were an item and refused to comment on the state of Richards’ marriage when speaking to the publication.