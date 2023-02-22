Isla Fisher Once Regretted Refusing to Kiss Johnny Depp for the Film ‘Rango’

Johnny Depp has kissed many co-stars on the big screen. Wedding Crashers alum Isla Fisher was almost added to the list of actors who’ve made out with the star. But Fisher would call off the scene due to health concerns, which was a decision she soon second-guessed.

Johnny Depp was known for being a good onscreen kisser

Johnny Depp | Gregor Fischer/Getty Images

As a leading man in Hollywood, Depp has made out with some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers. But most of his co-stars have had nothing but good things to say about the actor’s kissing skills. According to RTE, Depp’s Public Enemies co-star Marion Cotillard supported Depp’s reputation as a good kisser.

“Johnny Depp is a very, very nice guy. I was very nervous but he was very protective of me and if you really want to know, he is a very, very good kisser,” Cotillard said.

Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Keira Knightley had similar praise for the actor. Knightley had been a fan of Depp’s since her childhood. So when she had the opportunity to do a film with him, she begged the director for a chance to kiss him. Knightley asserted it was worth the wait.

“I am glad I got it. It was good really good,” she said.

Isla Fisher once regretted calling off a kiss scene with Johnny Depp for the feature ‘Rango’

Depp had the opportunity to work alongside Fisher in the animated feature Rango. Depp and Fisher provided voices for a chameleon and lizard character in the project. Performing in Rango was a bit different than performing in other animated films.

The movie’s director, Gore Verbinski, wanted his actors to act out scenes for the animated movie in real life. Fisher found this uncommon method actually helped enhance her performance.

“I like to think that by doing it that way, our voices had more humanity because we were reacting to each other,” Fisher said in an interview with Business Live. “We were able to see each other’s faces and, as comedy is all about timing, the energy’s irreplaceable.”

This meant that when Depp’s and Fisher’s characters would eventually kiss in the movie, the pair would try and act out the scene. But Fisher refused to kiss Depp because of health reasons, a decision she soon wished she could take back.

“Although we were only voicing the characters, we were encouraged to act out scenes,” Fisher once said according to Just Jared. “It came to the scene where my character kisses Johnny‘s but I ducked out as I had a really bad cold and didn’t want him to catch it. Afterwards I was like, ‘What was I thinking? It’s Johnny Depp’. Maybe I should have just got the kiss and given him the germs.”

Johnny Depp found kissing Keira Knightley uncomfortable

Knightley may have thoroughly enjoyed making out with Depp. But Depp might not have been able to enjoy their Pirates kiss as much as his co-star did. In a resurfaced interview with TMZ, the Edward Scissorhands actor felt that Knightley’s age at the time made kissing her difficult.

“Any kind of scene like that whenever you’re doing that sort of thing, it’s always unbelievably awkward especially having met Keira when she was 17 years old,” Depp said. “But regardless of that it’s always awkward so you kind of just make light of it; she was a good sport and we just kind of did what we had to do, that’s the gig.”