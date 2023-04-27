James Kennedy Insists He ‘Let It Go’ After the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion – but Did He?

James Kennedy refused to give Vanderpump Rules viewers a hint about the reunion, but would only share that he said his piece and felt satisfied and that he let any anger or issues go.

But did he? When news broke that Tom Sandoval and Kennedy’s ex- fiancée Raquel Leviss were having an affair he quickly took to Instagram and told fans to lob tomatoes at Sandoval during his Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras performance that night. He was also seen chanting to a crowd “Sandoval’s a liar” during a DJ gig.

James ‘got it out’ and ‘let it go’ at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

“Just wait for it,” he said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show. Cohen noted how the cast went into the reunion “hot” so he wondered if Kennedy said everything he wanted to say.

Lisa Vanderpump, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss | Christopher Polk/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Look, I don’t do my talks on socials, I think everyone can agree with that,” he said. “Lala’s [Kent] got her thing, I’ve got mine. I get it out on camera, on the show. I get it off my chest. And then I let it go. I flew to the British Virgin Islands to DJ, like a sick island, that night at midnight. So look, like I said, I’m very busy, I had to get it out. I had to let him know. And that’s it.”

He felt ‘vindicated’ by the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval

Kennedy was one of the first Vanderpump Rules cast members to react to the Scandoval. On Instagram, he posted a screenshot of the news and wrote, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.” Kennedy has since deleted the post.

#PumpRules star James Kennedy hopes Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss last as a couple because of all the traumatic situations they’ll probably go through together: "I wish them both luck and I wish them the best."https://t.co/shkAVwoIDO pic.twitter.com/pDZOxMpIHl — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 27, 2023

A source close to the Vanderpump Rules production revealed that Kennedy was actually “relishing” the juicy reveal. “James is loving every second of this and relishing in it,” according to ET. “He was always known as the bad guy in their relationship, and he feels vindicated now. He was confused as to why Raquel stayed on the show after they broke up since she was a character through him. James always thought it was suspicious and didn’t know what her motive was. He felt like he was being used as a jumping-off point for her to get famous.”

The source added, “James knows he made mistakes in their relationship and that he wasn’t always the best boyfriend or fiancé, and he’s not denying that, but he is glad the world can see that she is not an innocent victim,” the source adds. “All the girls were rooting for Raquel to have her single girl era after her breakup with James and rallying around her and they are so disgusted and disappointed by her and Tom.”

James Kennedy also sang ‘Sandoval’s a liar’ at a DJ gig

Kennedy was also captured singing “Sandoval’s a liar” at a DJ’ing gig. The TikTok clip was shared on Twitter and fans aren’t convinced he’s moved past Leviss or the Scandoval.

However, some people believe that Kennedy has moved on. During a co-appearance on WWHL, influencer Tinx thinks Kennedy has healed.

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.