‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ep 11: Did Ally Lewber Spill Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’s ‘Open Secret’?

Did producers know that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss from Vanderpump Rules were having an affair during filming? Because it appears that James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber had her suspicions, which she expressed on camera.

In the latest episode, Lewber recounts how she told Lala Kent that she saw Sandoval and Leviss together. “Last night at Lala’s [Kent] apartment, I was grabbing my stuff and we were leaving and we were just chatting. That’s when I mentioned, oh yeah, I saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing together at The Abbey after See You Next Tuesday,” Lewber says in a confessional.

Ally Lewber shares her suspicion on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Lewber tells Kennedy she thought it was weird that Sandoval and Leviss were dancing together. Also, “It was like 1 a.m. and where’s Ariana [Madix]?” she asks Kennedy.

“I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with it,” Lewber says in a confessional. “I guess to have my boyfriend out at 1 a.m. with girls. Everyone’s different.”

Kennedy says he notices how much Leviss is hanging out with both Tom Schwartz and Sandoval. “Best of buds these days, aren’t they?” he shrugs. But adds, “I wouldn’t put too much to it.”

Katie Maloney also knew Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were together

But more friends are perhaps putting two and two together, which begs the question of if production knew what was happening. Later at Lala Kent’s birthday party, Katie Maloney drops a bomb on Sandoval too. Maloney jokes about Leviss being a “mistress” because she made out with Oliver Saunders, but didn’t realize he was still married.

Sandoval accuses Maloney of getting a lot of joy out of seeing Leviss being called a mistress. So she says to him, “You get a lot of joy out of Raquel as well, I think,” she says. Sandoval says Leviss is just a “cool person.” But Maloney says, “You go to The Abbey together at one o’clock in the morning …”

Sandoval defensively shoots back, “Dude what even the f*** are you saying, dude? Get the f*** out of here man.” Sandoval looks annoyed but the previews show that the Scandoval seemingly unrolls on the series before the news broke.

Scheana Shay tells Sandoval that Maloney told her that Leviss is now pursuing him romantically. Later, Lewber tells Kennedy that Sandoval and Madix didn’t have a lot of “rules” in their relationship. Sandoval also admits that his relationship with Madix is strained and they are fighting.

Tom Schwartz said the romance was an ‘open secret’

Weeks ago, Tom Schwartz spilled massive amounts of tea on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He said the Vanderpump Rules cast knew the affair had been an “open secret” since January. He found out that Sandoval and Leviss kissed in August. But then realized it was a full-blown affair months later.

Kent also suspected that Sandoval and Leviss were hooking up. But said on Jeff Lewis’s Sirius XM show, “I didn’t have any proof,” she shared. “I talked to Scheana [Shay] about it.” Kent didn’t go to Madix because “I feel because I never got along with Sandoval, we couldn’t be close because I don’t like your boyfriend.”

And added, “I said the only way you didn’t know was if you actively literally covered your eyes and closed your ears because I knew,” she said. “You’ll see this season…From experience, these two have crossed a line. They’re f***ing each other.”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.