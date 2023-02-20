Jamie Lee Curtis Cried Every Day on the Set of ‘A Fish Called Wanda’

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and varied career in Hollywood, from teen comedies to classic horror movies to indie films. One of her most memorable roles was in the comedy A Fish Called Wanda. However, Curtis recently revealed that filming the movie had her in tears every day.

‘A Fish Called Wanda’ was a hugely successful comedy

A Fish Called Wanda premiered in 1988 and starred Curtis, John Cleese (who co-wrote the movie with director Charles Crichton), Kevin Kline, and Michael Palin. The movie follows a bumbling group of thieves who successfully pull off a jewel heist but can’t seem to get their hands on the loot. The movie is full of double-crosses, fake romances, and a key to the treasure that keeps getting passed from person to person, all of which adds to the hilarity.

Audiences loved A Fish Called Wanda. The movie went on to gross over $188 million worldwide and was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor for Kline, which he won.

Curtis was also praised for her role in the heist film and even received a Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress, as well as an American Comedy Award nomination for Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture.

A struggle to balance work and home life had Jamie Lee Curtis ‘cry[ing] all day’ on ‘A Fish Called Wanda’ set

A Fish Called Wanda might have been a success, but Curtis recently shared that making the movie was a tear-filled experience. In a recent interview with Variety, the actor revealed that her attempt to juggle work and motherhood was overwhelming.

“I made A Fish Called Wanda when my daughter was 6 months old,” she said. “And all I did was cry all day because I felt guilty because I had this beautiful baby and yet I was having this incredible creative experience and how do you do it?”

Curtis went on to say that her acting career is still something of a balancing act, calling it “a beautiful continuum of creativity, hustle, luck, and that completely undefinable part of it — that special magic sauce.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of the ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ crew received Oscar nominations

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon I JC Olivera/Getty Images

The actor is currently celebrating a major career milestone. Curtis was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s Oscars for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Curtis played Deirdre Beaubeirdre, an IRS inspector in one world, and a whole host of other people in the various universes that are explored in the sci-fi movie. She isn’t the only member of the movie’s cast and crew that received a nomination.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, and Best Film Editing. The directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, were nominated for Best Director, while star Michelle Yeoh received a Best Actress nomination, Ke Huy Quan a Best Supporting Actor nomination, and Stephanie Hsu a Best Supporting Actress nomination.