Following Garrison Brown's death at age 25, 'Sister Wives' fans have been making donations to two animal-focused charities in his name.

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives is mourning her son Robert Garrison Brown, who was found dead on March 5. But amid her grief, the TLC star has been touched by the efforts of those who want to honor Garrison’s memory. After people learned that Garrison had adopted a cat shortly before he died, many decided to make donations in his honor to charities supporting animals, Janelle revealed.

Janelle Brown says the donations in Garrison’s name ‘mean so much’

Garrison Brown | YouTube/TLC

In Garrison’s last Instagram post before his death, which he shared on Feb. 28, the 25-year-old proudly showed off the latest addition to his family.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” he captioned a photo of himself cuddling the gray kitty. The Sister Wives cast member also owned two other cats, Catthew and Patches O’Houlihan.

After learning of Garrison’s death, some fans made donations to two animal shelters/rescues in Flagstaff, Ariz., where Garrison lived: High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary.

“I have been brought to tears again. I’m being told about everyone’s donations to [High Country Humane and Ark Cat Sanctuary] in Garrison’s name,” Janelle wrote in a March 12 Instagram post. “Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Garrison was one of ‘Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown’s 18 children

Garrison was one of Sister Wives star Kody Brown’s 18 children. He was the fourth child of Kody and Janelle, who was Kody’s second wife. Along with the rest of the Brown family, he began appearing on the TLC reality series in 2010.

The most recent season of Sister Wives highlighted Kody’s estrangement from several of his and Janelle’s sons, including Garrison. The family members had clashed over Kody’s desire to follow strict COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic.

Before his death, Garrison had sent some troubling text messages to family members, the Los Angeles Times reported. A concerned Janelle asked one of her other children to go check on him. His brother Gabe discovered Garrison, who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

In a joint statement shared on March 5, Janelle and Kody said they were “deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.”

“He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him,” the former couple said. “His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.

