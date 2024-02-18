Jenelle Evans and Barbara Evans are feuding. The mother-daughter's arguement began in August 2023 and the bitter feud is still going strong.

Jenelle Evans’ feud with her mother, Barbara Evans, continues despite CPS dropping a case against the former Teen Mom 2 star. For months, Jenelle has been trashing her mother online. We’ve gone back and figured out exactly where things started to spiral out of control.

Where did the drama between the former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star and her mom begin this time?

Jenelle Evans was given custody of her eldest child, Jace Evans, in March 2023. Jace previously lived with Barbara Evans. When the decision was made, things between Jenelle and her mother seemed to be just fine. In fact, Jenelle even told fans that her mother was excited to spend more time with friends.

Jenelle Evans | MTV/YouTube

While the mother-daughter duo appeared drama-free after Jenelle was granted custody of her eldest child, the relative calm didn’t last long. Problems between Jenelle and Barbara reportedly began in August 2023, after Jace was reported missing for the first time.

The following month, Jenelle filed for a restraining order against her mother. According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, Jenelle initially asked a judge to grant her a domestic violence protective order. That request was denied. According to the publication, Jenelle claimed that Barbara Evans’ statement to a media outlet in August 2023 caused her severe emotional distress. She also accused the elder Evans of “leaking” information about Jace Evans to an MTV producer.

Barbara was granted custody of Jace in October

While Jenelle took issue with her mother speaking to the media, the true feud seems to have begun in October 2023, when Jace Evans was removed from Jenelle’s care and placed back with Barbara. Child abuse allegations against David Eason, Jenelle’s husband, prompted the move.

After another runaway attempt, Jace was moved from Barbara’s home in November 2023. Barbara did not fight to retain custody of the teen. Jace’s custody move did not calm Jenelle’s feelings about her mother. She’s spent the last several months making accusations against Barbara via social media. In one bold move, she compared her childhood to that of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. She also accused Barbara of spreading rumors about her by lip-syncing Billie Elish’s “Happier Than Ever” on TikTok.

Where do Barbara Evans and Jenelle Evans stand right now?

According to several sources, the CPS case against Jenelle Evans and David Eason has been dropped. While Jace is not living on “the land” with his mother and stepfather and likely never will as a minor, Jenelle has considered the judgment a big win. So, has that changed how she feels about her mother? It doesn’t seem so.

Barbara Evans and Jenelle Evans | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While Barbara Evans has not offered a public statement in the wake of the CPS case, Jenelle is continuing to harass the septuagenarian via social media. On Feb. 17, she posted a text conversation between herself and an anonymous party speaking about Barbara Evans. She posted the conversation to both TikTok and Facebook and was subsequently dragged in the comments.

David Eason’s criminal case is reportedly still pending. The troubled North Carolina native is charged with misdemeanor child abuse and felony strangulation.