Jenna Ortega says she's been giving 'off a Wednesday vibe' like her character on the Netflix original series for years.

Wednesday Addams is famously unlike her peers. But when actor Jenna Ortega took on the role in Netflix’s original series, Wednesday, she saw a bit of herself in her character. What Ortega called the main similarity between her and her small-screen counterpart, plus why she initially passed up the role.

Jenna Ortega shares Wednesday’s sense of sarcasm

Ortega, whose first major TV role was Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, has a lifelong connection to Wednesday. In a Bustle interview, she revealed sarcasm is something she and her Wednesday character share.

“All throughout my life, people have told me I gave off a Wednesday vibe, at least in terms of sarcasm,” she said. “I need to watch my sarcasm sometimes because I think people think I’m too serious.”

Additionally, Wednesday stood out for Ortega. The Yes Day actor confessed she’d “never been more intimidated by a project.” The reason, she explained, is, in part, because she’d “never played a character who’s been [played] by someone else before.”

“There have been two other actresses who played the role. And I kid you not: I don’t know how they could get any better,” she said, adding there was “definitely a lot of pressure.”

“It’s about acknowledging the greatness that has happened before me and paying homage to it, while also putting a different spin,” Ortega explained. “But then also realizing it’s such a beloved franchise that holds a special place in many people’s hearts.”

Indeed, Ortega did put a “different spin” on the character. Not only did she fight to keep Wednesday from being like any other teenage girl, but she also changed the script when lines didn’t feel right.

Ortega turned down the title role in ‘Wednesday’ to pursue film

Despite earning Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations for her performance in Wednesday Season 1, Ortega didn’t push hard for the role. Rather, she turned it down multiple times.

“I got the email, passed on it,” the now-21-year-old told The Times U.K. “I had done so much TV in my life. All I’ve ever wanted to do is film …You have to prove yourself. It’s only in the last three or four years that I’ve been able to start going up for film.”

“I was scared that by signing on to another television show it could prevent me from doing other jobs I really wanted and cared about,” she explained. “The only reason I went back is because Tim [Burton] is such a legend, and we just happened to get along very well. But even then I said, ‘Ah, no — I think I’m OK,’ a couple times.”

never expected “Wednesday” to become such a global phenomenon. “I thought it wasn’t going to be watched,” she said. “That it will be a nice little gem that someone finds, but [most people don’t].”

Is there going to be a ‘Wednesday’ Season 2?

In perhaps no surprise to Wednesday fans, the Emmy-nominated series is poised for a return. After becoming the most-streamed series on Netflix just one week after its November 2022 release, Wednesday — and Ortega — are coming back for more episodes.

The announcement came in a Jan. 6, 2023, post on X, formerly Twitter. A video of Ortega as Wednesday showed season 1 highlights alongside the caption, “More torture is coming. Lucky you.”

At the time of writing, Wednesday Season 2 doesn’t have a premiere date. And, unfortunately for fans, it may be a while until the next installment arrives due to the ongoing strike in Hollywood.

So, for now, that means watching — and re-watching — Wednesday Season 1 on Netflix.