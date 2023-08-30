The strike has been going on for months with no end in sight.

The film and TV industry faces delays for numerous projects after writers went on strike a while ago. Talk shows were quick to feel the impact of the strike. Meanwhile, many dramas were lucky and had pre-recorded episodes to last a few weeks. Now, the strike may affect these shows as well as movies.

Writers called for a strike in May

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) consists of two labor unions. One is on the east coast, and the other is on the west coast in the United States. Altogether, the guild represents over 11,000 writers for film, TV, news, and radio programs. On May 2, 2023, the writers officially went on strike.

The reason for the strike is due to workers being unable to reach an agreement with studios. Writers desire better working conditions and higher pay. Other causes for the strike include concerns over residuals from streaming sites and the increased use of AI writing programs.

The changes in technology may impact a person’s chances of a viable contract. Writers noticed that their wages are not liveable while the profits of studios and streams have risen. The protest is still happening, and the actors of SAG-AFTRA joined to form a mega strike on July 14.

No one knows when either strike will end, and many shows and movies will face the effects. Some films have finished production, and several TV shows have pre-wrote multiple episodes. However, people may have to wait a while for future projects.

Movies that have experienced delays

Most, if not all, movies face delays because of the writers’ strike. People got to enjoy anticipated films like Oppenheimer and Barbie. According to the BBC, future projects will face production and release issues if the strikes continue. Among the list is Ghostbusters 4.

Fans hope to see actors like Bill Murray in the untitled sequel but may have to wait longer for it. Mufasa: The Lion King and the next two Avatar sequels may also face challenges in the middle of production. Other movies just began filming when the strike happened.

For example, fans have waited decades for a sequel to Beetlejuice. The movie originally had a due date of September 2024, but it may get pushed back. Overseas films also face delays.

A Gladiator sequel is in the works but faces delays despite filming in Morocco and Malta. Scheduling has more obstacles now with the actors’ strike happening. Any movies that can make release dates on time may face less promotional activity.

How the strike affects these TV shows

Some people wondered if Season 2 of House of the Dragon was at risk of delay. The show already completed the scripts beforehand, and production continues. Meanwhile, the second season of The Sandman stopped filming. Some shows hoped to start shooting in the summer.

Examples include NCIS, Young Sheldon, and Chicago P.D. Shows like Chicago P.D. usually premiere new seasons in the fall. The current fall lineup, however, now appears different for networks due to the strikes. Multiple series might not begin production for a few months, but reality shows do not face the same impact.

TV networks will be focusing on releasing new episodes of various reality series. Fans can expect The Mask Singer, Survivor, and The Amazing Race. These shows can use “unscripted content” to survive the WGA strike. Still, viewers will want to see their favorite drama series return.

People are waiting for new seasons of their favorite big shows. Yet, they can expect Stranger Things and The Last of Us to pause for the time being. New episode might arrive next year.