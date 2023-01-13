Wednesday Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

Netflix announced Wednesday Season 2 in January 2023.

It could be a while before Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix.

The showrunners want the next chapter to focus on Wednesday’s relationships.

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Netflix

Wednesday proved one of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2022, and fans are eager to embark on more adventures with Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) and her classmates from Nevermore Academy. Fortunately, they’ll get the chance to when Wednesday Season 2 makes its debut. There’s no word on when we could see more episodes of the hit series, but Netflix confirmed another outing is happening. Here’s what we know about Wednesday‘s sophomore season so far.

Is ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 happening? It was renewed this January

More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023

That’s right, Netflix renewed Wednesday for season 2 just a little more than a month after its premiere. The series debuted on Nov. 23, 2022, and it officially received the green light for more episodes at the start of January. Netflix released a trailer to celebrate the occasion.

Although it took a few weeks for Netflix to make the announcement, Wednesday‘s continuation hardly came as a surprise. After all, the show has been drawing large viewership numbers since it premiered. It was second only to Stranger Things Season 4 when it came to best streaming weeks. And even if it’s a while before new content hits the platform,

It could be a while before ‘Wednesday’ returns to Netflix

Wednesday Season 2 might be confirmed by Netflix, but it could be some time before we see new episodes on the platform. With Wednesday receiving a renewal after its first season, the cast and crew will need to film and edit another outing before it’s ready for consumption. That means the next chapter won’t arrive until at least 2024 — and depending on the timeline, it could be later than that.

Whenever Wednesday does return, fans are expecting the show’s main cast to reprise their roles. Nothing’s been confirmed, but these actors are likely to make a comeback in season 2:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

With Nevermore Academy in need of another principal and several new staff members, we’re also likely to add cast members for season 2. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for news as more information about the next chapter comes to light.

Season 2 will focus on Wednesday Addams’ relationships

Aside from the fact that it’s happening, not much is known about Wednesday Season 2 at this time. The creators and actors have dropped a few nuggets about what they’d like from the next outing in recent interviews. And from what showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar told The Hollywood Reporter, it sounds like the coming episodes will take a deeper dive into Wednesday’s relationships with others:

“We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore. For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that.”

In addition to expanding on Wednesday’s friendship with Enid, Gough also pointed to “the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship” as a major component of season 2. We’d certainly like to see more of the Addams Family dynamic when Wednesday returns. And it sounds like the creators are ready to deliver on that front.

Wednesday Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.