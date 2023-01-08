3 Questions ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Needs to Answer When It Hits Netflix

Wednesday is racking up high viewership numbers since its debut on Netflix, so it’s no surprise that the Jenna Ortega-led show has been renewed for season 2. Many fans were hoping for more of Tim Burton’s take on the Addams Family, and new episodes will expand upon the world of Nevermore Academy. They’ll also provide more closure on the events of Wednesday Season 1. If we’re lucky, Wednesday‘s next outing will answer these burning questions.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday Season 1, including the finale.]

Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Netflix

1. Will Wednesday master her visions during season 2?

Wednesday’s psychic abilities play an important role during season 1, but she never learns to control them in a significant way. Although Wednesday’s glimpses into the past and future help her solve the central mystery of season 1, they’re scattered and hard to read. The show even tells us that she needs to get a better handle on them.

Unfortunately, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) can’t do much to guide her daughter. And Wednesday’s best possible teacher — the ghost Goody Addams — bids her farewell before season 1 is through.

In Wednesday Season 2, we’d like to see Wednesday wield her powers with more authority. Instead of accidentally discovering things, it’d be nice to see her grow as a psychic and use them with purpose. Fingers crossed she manages it! Perhaps her classmates and teachers will help.

2. How will ‘Wednesday’ Season 1 change Nevermore Academy?

The events of Wednesday‘s first season are bound to have an impact on Nevermore Academy, as the school’s principal perishes in the final episode. Likewise, Mayor Walker (Tommie Earl Jenkins) dies earlier in the season. That means Wednesday Season 2 will bring about new oversight — though it’s hard to say what that will mean for the institution and those attending it.

With Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) gone, Nevermore Academy could struggle. After all, she was the most committed member of the staff, dedicated to protecting her “family” no matter what the cost. Her replacement could have ulterior motives or bring about other problems. The school will also need a new therapist and botany teacher, leaving plenty of openings to shake things up.

3. Did Tyler have true feelings for Wednesday in season 1?

Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

Tyler’s (Hunter Doohan) betrayal is one of the defining moments of Wednesday Season 1, and we’d like more of his perspective in season 2. Doohan’s character turns so quickly on Wednesday that it’s hard to say whether he ever truly had feelings for her. After all their sweet moments together, it’s possible he did — even if his vendetta against Nevermore and commitment to Marilyn (Christina Ricci) won out.

There’s no denying Doohan brought a certain amount of charm to his Wednesday role, and we’d like to see more of his character. Hopefully, the show brings him back to explore Tyler further, even if it’s in a reduced capacity compared to season 1.

Wednesday Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

