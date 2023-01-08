‘Wednesday’: 4 Things We Want to See When Season 2 Hits Netflix

Wednesday is becoming one of Netflix’s most beloved original series, and the Jenna Ortega-led show has officially been renewed for season 2. Viewers can expect more antics from the Addams family and the students of Nevermore Academy when Wednesday returns. But what else does season 2 need to be successful? Here’s what we’d like to see from another batch of episodes.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Wednesday Season 1, including the finale.]

1. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 needs another spooky mystery

Part of the reason Wednesday Season 1 proved so entertaining was the show’s central mystery, which revolved around a series of murders near Nevermore Academy. Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) became obsessed with solving the case and tracking down the monster behind the recent attacks. And her sleuthing kept fans clicking on the next episode, eager to know the truth.

If Wednesday Season 2 wants to build the same level of suspense, it should introduce another mystery — though it has to be careful not to copy and paste the original.

2. Wednesday Addams’ relationships should take center stage

As much as it pains me to admit, Enid Sinclair is growing on me. Like a flesh-eating fungus. pic.twitter.com/64709zFwoM — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 24, 2022

Wednesday Season 1 saw Wednesday Addams warming up to her family and peers, and season 2 should build on that. The lead’s relationships with the other characters should take center stage in the coming episodes. We’d like to see more vulnerability from Wednesday as her friendships with characters like Enid (Emma Myers), Bianca (Joy Sunday), and Xavier (Percy Hynes White) continue to evolve.

It’s also worth diving into the impact that Tyler’s (Hunter Doohan) big betrayal will have on Wednesday. And speaking of Tyler, we’d like more closure on that front as well…

3. ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 needs to follow up on that Tyler reveal

Hunter Doohan and Jenna Ortega in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

The end of Wednesday Season 1 reveals that Tyler is the monster that’s been wreaking havoc near Nevermore. However, we don’t get much insight into Tyler’s feelings about his betrayal — or what happens after he’s caught. Tyler seems giddily complicit in Marilyn’s (Christina Ricci) murders by the time Wednesday confronts him. But knowing that he was tortured and coerced into her service, there could be more to Tyler’s motives than meets the eye.

We also know that Tyler’s taken into custody following his capture, but what happens to a monster after they’re caught? Will he show remorse and be given leniency, or will he spend the rest of his life locked up? We’d like more follow-up on Tyler’s story, so hopefully, Wednesday Season 2 delivers on that front.

4. The new episodes should show the aftermath of season 1 at Nevermore Academy

Wednesday Season 1 had some major impacts on Nevermore Academy, eliminating most of the adults committed to funding and protecting the school. As such, it’ll be interesting to see what happens to Nevermore now that characters like Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) and Mayor Walker (Tommie Earl Jenkins) are gone.

Xavier asked Wednesday whether she’d return next term, so we can assume that the school is staying open. However, leadership changes could cause problems during Wednesday Season 2. And that may be the perfect place to kick off a new chapter of Wednesday’s education.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

