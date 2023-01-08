4 Shows to Watch While You Wait for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

Wednesday debuted on Netflix more than a month ago, but the series continues to draw fans. It remains on Netflix’s Top 10 list and boasts the second-best streaming week after Stranger Things Season 4. Needless to say, Netflix’s announcement for Wednesday Season 2 wasn’t exactly unexpected. But fans will need to fill the time until the next batch of episodes come out. Fortunately, these four shows will appeal to those who like Wednesday.

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers in ‘Wednesday’ | Vlad Cioplea/Netflix

1. ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

Those looking for another spooky, magical adventure from Netflix should dive into Chilling Adventures of Sabrina while they wait for Wednesday Season 2. Another Netflix original series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows half-witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) as she navigates coming of age. It’s similar to Wednesday in that sense, and it also boasts a setting that “always feels like Halloween.” Needless to say, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is perfect for those missing Nevermore Academy.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

2. ‘Nancy Drew’

If you like the mystery element of Wednesday, The CW’s Nancy Drew might be the perfect show for you. Based on the beloved book series, Nancy Drew takes a more modern approach to its title character’s story. It sees Nancy coming of age and doing some sluething. It’s got romance, supernatural elements, and an atmospheric setting — all things fans of Wednesday will no doubt appreciate.

You can stream Nancy Drew on HBO Max. Watch the trailer for the series below:

3. ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Wednesday follows a group of characters at an academy, all of whom reluctantly bond with one another. In that sense, Wednesday is a lot like another one of Netflix’s popular shows: The Umbrella Academy. Although the main characters of The Umbrella Academy are older than Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and her friends, they’re just as eccentric. And they’re tasked with solving some major problems as well — though theirs see the fate of the world at stake.

The Umbrella Academy is streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

4. ‘Riverdale’

Like Wednesday, The CW’s Riverdale is another teen drama with a mystery at its center — many mysteries, if you stick with the show past its first season. It’s set in an atmospheric small town, and it occasionally dips into the supernatural. The series also boasts romance and no shortage of surprising developments. It’ll definitely keep you entertained until Wednesday Season 2 makes its debut.

Riverdale is currently streaming on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.