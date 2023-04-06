Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Hasn’t Started Planning Her Wedding, but She’ll ‘Definitely’ Marry Zack ’24’ Carpinello

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Zack “24” Carpinello are still engaged, but the couple has reportedly not started planning their wedding yet. The Jersey Shore star got engaged on her birthday, but it’s unclear when Jenni will walk down the aisle again. Here’s what Jenni’s co-star Deena Cortese had to say about her wedding plans.

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley and Zack ’24’ Carpinello | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

How long has Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley been engaged?

Zack proposed to Jenni on her 35th birthday — Feb. 27, 2021. The surprise engagement came atop the Empire State Building, complete with a Louis Vuitton ring valued at $80,000 to $150,000.

On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building ?? @zackclayton https://t.co/tmLJZ2xqdo — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) March 9, 2021

Zack ’24’ Carpinello is ready to start wedding planning

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Deena was a guest on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast in April 2023. “They still haven’t started planning,” she revealed. “I know ’24’ is ready to start the planning.”

Deena thinks Jenni wants this wedding, which will be her second, to be “perfect.” She said Jenni wants to “take her time” and “do something out of the country.” The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the travel restrictions imposed by it stopped Jenni and Zack from getting married sooner, according to Deena. “But from what I understand, I think they’re gonna start traveling and seeing where they would want the wedding,” she added. “So hopefully [they’ll get married] sooner than later.”

Jenni Farley’s second wedding might be more intimate than her first

Jenni first met Roger Mathews in 2009 during the first season of Jersey Shore. Their relationship became official in 2010 and they had their daughter Meilani Mathews in 2014. Jenni and Roger got married in 2015 and welcomed their son Greyson Mathews in 2016. Their wedding was featured in the spinoff Snooki & JWoww.

By 2018, Jenni and Roger were separated. Their divorce was finalized in December that year.

Since her first wedding was the typical fairytale situation, Deena thinks Jenni and Zack want to have a more intimate set up for their nuptials. “She was thinking she wants to have it in a little intimate castle … I mean a castle’s not intimate, but she wants to do it in a castle with an intimate group … because her first wedding was very big,” Deena explained on the podcast. “She wants to do something a little smaller this time.”

Deena says Jenni and Zack will ‘definitely’ get married

It’s unclear when Jenni and “24” will tie the knot, but Deena says they still plan to get married. “They definitely will; when I’m not sure,” said the Jersey Shore star. “But those two will definitely make it down the aisle. They might be [walking] with canes, but they’ll make it down the aisle.”

Since she wants the wedding to be intimate, it’s unlikely the Jersey Shore cameras will be there and recording footage for the show like they did with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Angelina Pivarnick’s weddings. Stay tuned for updates regarding Jenni and Zack’s plans. Watch new episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.