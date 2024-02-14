Jennifer Lopez stunned in an elegant off-the-shoulder dress adorned with astrological symbols at the premiere of 'This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story.'

Jennifer Lopez was positively beaming at the premiere of her new movie, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, which hits Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 16.

The pop icon walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Feb. 13 with husband Ben Affleck by her side. Her romance with the Oscar winner inspired elements of her new “cinematic odyssey,” which is being released in conjunction with her ninth (and potentially last) studio album.

“When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, ‘I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'” Lopez told ET. “I was very, very inspired.”

Lopez, 54, brought the glam to the event at the Dolby Theatre in an eye-catching strapless gown with a plunging neckline from designer Zuhair Murad.

The singer’s dress had a sheer skirt embellished with astrological symbols. In the movie, stars such as Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, and Neil deGrasse Tyson make cameos as personifications of different Zodiac signs.

Affleck – who also appears in This Is Me … Now – played the role of supportive husband at the premiere. He and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after breaking off their first engagement. They finally made it to the altar in 2022.

The happy couple stole a sweet kiss ahead of the screening as paparazzi looked on.

In her interview with ET, Lopez described her new album, which is a sequel to 2002’s This Is Me … Then, as “something very different than I had ever done, even though I’ve written about love my whole career,”

Lopez has credited Affleck with encouraging her to bring her vision for This Is Me … Now to life on screen.

“I was like, ‘I don’t write, I don’t do this.’ He was like, ‘You do, you write, you direct, you produce, you choreograph, you do all the things,” she told reporters at a press conference (via OK!). “Start stepping into that, start owning a little bit of who you are.’”

Stretching her creative limits was scary at times, Lopez told ET. But it was also thrilling.

“Half the time, I was thinking, like, ‘This is amazing! I am so excited that I’m doing this!’ And then half the time I was like, ‘Why are you doing this? You are so crazy,” she said. “But I think that’s what being an artist is about, you know, you have to. That’s the difference between being an artist and not being an artist, how vulnerable you can get.”

This Is Me … Now: A Love Story premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video. Her new album, This Is Me … Now, releases the same day.

