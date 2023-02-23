Jennifer Lopez Is Selling Her ‘Extraordinary’ Bel-Air Mansion for $43 Million

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly selling her Bel-Air mansion. The entertainer and her husband, Ben Affleck, have been house hunting for almost two years. Lopez likely chose to unload her property now because she and the Armageddon star are looking to make a home purchase. Here’s what we know about her luxurious home.

All about Jennifer Lopez’s Bel-Air mansion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Lopez purchased her home in 2016 for $28 million. The Hustlers star lived here before she and Affleck tied the knot in August 2022. The mansion was designed by architect Samuel Marx. It was built in 1940 and has a private lake and beach. The French-style home is described by The Wall Street Journal as a “rare and extraordinary” estate.

There are many awe-inspiring features in this spacious nine-bedroom home. The 14,000-square-foot estate is on roughly eight acres. The property features a guest cottage, an infinity pool, a putting green, and a 30-seat screening room, according to listing agency Carolwood Estates.

Before purchasing this home, Lopez owned a Hidden Hills mansion. She purchased it for $8.2 million in 2010 and listed it for $17 million, reports TMZ.

Ben Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home for just under $30 million

Affleck also put his home up for sale. Last year, he sold his Pacific Palisades mansion for $28.5 million after marrying Lopez. “It is located in one of the most prestigious and preferred locations by many celebrities,” real estate agent Zac Mostame tells Forbes.

Affleck and Lopez were married in his Georgia home, which sits on 87 acres. The property, located just outside Savannah, was purchased for roughly $7 million in 2003. He listed the home for $8 million, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found their dream home

Lopez and Affleck are reportedly under contract for a new $34.5 million mansion. The home, which is located in the Pacific Palisades, has plenty of space. There are a total of seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Some of the home’s features include a formal study, a covered patio deck, and a gourmet kitchen with a double island. There are also high-vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Additional features include a fireplace, a full-service bar, and a private screening room. The home also boasts a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a health spa (here’s a peek inside Jennifer Lopez’s workout routine). Furthermore, the estate comes with a detached guest house. The Zillow listing describes the home as “the epitome of perpetual elegance and charm.”

