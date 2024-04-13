Jennifer Lopez once shared what she learned early on about the fashion industry, and how that shaped her as a business woman.

Jennifer Lopez already took over the world of music and film. Eventually, she had her eye on conquering the world of fashion as well. But she initially wasn’t as successful as she’d been in both her music and acting careers.

Jennifer Lopez on what went wrong with her fashion career

In 2001, Lopez hoped to leave a mark on the fashion industry by teaming up with Tommy Hilfiger’s brother Andy. Years later, she considered it one of her biggest disappointments. Her fashion line was criticized for being overpriced, and many felt the brand’s cost didn’t match its quality. Lopez put a lot of the blame on herself, and her limited knowledge of the fashion industry at the time.

“That was sad for me. I just felt like I never got a fair chance to do it right. And on top of it, I felt like I was trapped in a situation I couldn’t get out of, and my name was stamped on things that I didn’t believe in,” Lopez opened up in a 2011 interview with The New York Times.

This didn’t completely discourage Lopez from the fashion industry, however. Around the time of the interview, she was gearing up to form a new fashion line with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She’d be teaming with fashion mogul Tommy Hilfiger himself this time. And Hilfiger seemed optimistic about Lopez’s potential success.

“The difference this time around is that Jennifer is fully engaged with a company that is professionally staffed to really develop anything she wants, from towels to knee-high suede boots,” Lopez said. “Literally, her wish is their command.”

One of the reasons Hilfiger’s faith in Lopez was so strong was due to Lopez’s own passion for the fashion industry.

“She lives fashion,” Hilfiger said.” She sings about and says it’s the most fun thing about getting ready for ‘Idol.’ Her eyes light up when you ask her what kind of shoes she’s wearing. Louboutins, naturally.”

Jennifer Lopez released another fashion line not too long ago

Lopez’s quest to influence the fashion industry didn’t stop there. In fact, she’s still making moves and waves in the business to this day. Last year, InStyle reported that she teamed up with another brand to design her own footwear. In many ways, Lopez seemed to feel that footwear could make or break a person’s wardrobe.

“A great shoe is very powerful, and a shoe can represent the style and emotion of the entire look,” Lopez said.

According to the publication, Lopez teamed up with online retailer Revolve to expand her fashion business.

“Revolve has a great mix of established and up-and-coming designers and a very engaged customer who is looking for current fashion trends,” she said about the company. “This collection has such a great range of styles, and we worked hard on really special details. I’m excited for my fans and the Revolve customer to wear them in their own way, feeling their most sexy, confident selves.”

Given Lopez’s praise for Revolve, she was more than happy with choosing them as her partner.

“The Revolve team spent a great amount of time working with us, paying close attention to my inspiration and ideas, as well as material and details that matter to me,” she said. “They were able to bring each one of my ideas to life, and I can’t wait to finally have a shoe collection that is a perfect reflection of me.”

Jennifer Lopez feels there are no rules when it comes to fashion

Lopez also took the time to share with fans what some of her own favorite styles were.

“If I had to pick a favorite from the collection, it would be the Bronx style,” she said. “It’s a black mesh bootie with crystal embellishments, making it a sleek and sexy shoe that’s perfect for a night out.”

And one thing she learned about her own fashion choices over the years, was the importance of taking risks.

“I would wear the crystal platforms with jeans as easily as with my Grammy Awards dress,” Lopez added. “I have always believed, especially in today’s fashion scene, that there are no rules. Style them as you like! What feels right to you is what you will look and feel best in!”