Jennifer Lopez is shaggy and chic as she steps out in several furry coats throughout the month of February.

J.Lo embraced her shaggy side as she stepped out in five furry looks in less than two weeks this February. Maybe it’s the chilly NYC weather. Maybe it’s her penchant for luxury goods. Regardless, Jennifer Lopez stayed warm, cozy, and chic. Check out the 54-year-old’s recent head-turning statement looks here:

Jennifer Lopez is seen on February 03, 2024 in New York City | MEGA/GC Images; DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images

Lopez began the month of love in white when she paired a gargantuan fur coat with a white dress and sparkly silver Louboutin boots. The singer/actor/dancer wore the look in the wee hours as she signed autographs after performing on Saturday Night Live.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend Amazon’s “This is Me… Now: A Love Story” premiere on February 13, 2024. | ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

In mid-February, Jennifer Lopez took a break from fur and gave onlookers a glimpse of her shoulders at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre for the This is Me… Now: A Love Story premiere. The mother of two kissed her husband, Ben Affleck, as they celebrated her film, which is part movie, music video collection, and memoir.

Perhaps J.Lo caught a chill during the star-studded evening as she returned to fur coats for the rest of February.

Jennifer Lopez arriving to NBC’s ‘Today’ show | Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Lopez has been promoting the film via several media outlets, which required swift and impressively styled outfit changes. While in New York City, the “Jenny From the Block” singer entered ABC Studios in an eggplant-colored wide-sleeve shearling jacket by The Attico. The $3,900 fluffy coat oozed affluence as it covered Lopez’s black top and wide-leg trousers.

J.Lo carried one of her favorite Hermès Birkins, a black Himalayan crocodile handbag. She completed the look with a tartan beret, oversized sunglasses, and leather wristlet gloves.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the View studios on February 15, 2024 in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

In between filming segments at ABC Studios, Lopez wore the same sunnies but pulled her hair into a tight ponytail. She went smart-casual in a blue button-up, black leather midi pencil skirt, and lace-up leather boots. A fuzzy navy floor-length coat softened the look, which included the same Hermès Birkin.

Jennifer Lopez on February 15, 2024 | 1st photo: MEGA/GC Images; 2nd and 3rd photos: James Devaney/GC Images

After J.Lo completed her The View segment, she changed into a tan cut-out top with silver crystal fringe and a furry coat. Lopez delivered on her luxury streetwear aesthetic with matching slouchy lace-up pants and gold high heels. She swapped out her black $100,000 handbag for a white and tan Hermès Birkin.

The beverage entrepreneur‘s Manhattan back-to-back interviews occurred one day before This Is Me…Now: A Love Story began streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jennifer Lopez at to Rockefeller Center on February 16, 2024 | James Devaney/GC Images; Gotham/GC Images; MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Parker star also announced her North American tour — coming to more than 30 cities beginning in late June. Her final studio album, This Is Me… Now, will release on February 27, 2024.