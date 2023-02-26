Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Choreographer Also Choreographed Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime Show

Rihanna made her grand return to the spotlight in February 2023 with a high-flying Super Bowl halftime show. The “Pour It Up” singer worked with a longtime collaborator, choreographer Parris Goebel, to bring the show to life. Goebel herself is no stranger to the Super Bowl; the New Zealand-bred dancer and choreographer worked with 2020 halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez to formulate J. Lo’s moves for the performance.

Choreographer Parris Goebel | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Rihanna worked with choreographer Parris Goebel for the Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show marked the second time Samoan-New Zealand choreographer Parris Goebel got to put her own moves on the world’s biggest stage. Goebel has worked with Rihanna in the past for performances and her annual Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Goebel celebrated the accomplishment by posting photos of her with Rih on Instagram. “A little girl from Barbados and a little girl from New Zealand grew up into boss b****es and took over the Super Bowl half time show together,” Goebel wrote, according to the NZ Herald. “We far from home but we made it!!!! I love you 4L. Let’s do this sis.”

Parris Goebel also choreographed Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl halftime show

Goebel’s choreography for Rihanna’s halftime show wasn’t the first time she came up with dance moves for the Super Bowl. Back in 2020, Goebel worked with Jennifer Lopez and her team of dancers as they performed to some of J. Lo’s biggest hits, including “Jenny From the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

While it marked a massive step in Goebel’s career, it wasn’t her first time ever working with J. Lo. “Jen gave me my first job in the industry when I was about 19 years old,” Goebel told The New York Times. “She was the first global artist to book me. I was still living in New Zealand at the time. She really nurtured me as an artist.”

“When she asked me to do the Super Bowl, it felt full circle to come back and collaborate on this huge moment for her and her career,” she continued. “I really wanted to put together a great show, because if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be where I am today. There was a lot of emotional depth in this job for me.”

Goebel helped Lopez by recommending dancers she’s worked with to be a part of the halftime show. “It was a collaborative process. I basically sent Jen my dream team,” she said. “She was really passionate about having a lot of Latinos in it, so we kept looking so that she had her people and her team representing. That was really important to her. But she really trusts me, so anyone I put forward she’s cool with.”

Parris Goebel has worked with Rihanna before, along with other celebrities

Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez are just two of the music superstars that Goebel has choreographed for throughout her career.

In the past, Goebel has created choreography for Justin Bieber, SZA, and the iconic Janet Jackson.