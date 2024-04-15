Jennifer Lopez won't let the haters get her down. Instead, J.Lo is sticking to her workout routine, which is evident from her six-pack abs.

With phrases like “SURVIVING JLO” trending on social media, some pop culture fans thought the This Is Me… Now star would be laying low. Since completing her promotional tour for the “narrative-driven odyssey,” however, Jennifer Lopez has not shied away from cameras. On Sunday, the 54-year-old stepped out in SoHo for a special lunch date, showing off her toned abs.

Jennifer Lopez on April 14, 2024 | Gotham/GC Images

J.Lo wore a casually chic spring outfit to her lunch visit with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Damon. The “Jenny From the Block” singer donned a cropped, ribbed green turtleneck sweater and baggy wide-leg jeans for the outing. She paired the look with platform lug boots and a Mini Lady Dior Bag in Pine Green Patent Calfskin ($5,500).

Jennifer Lopez in New York City | Gotham/GC Images

Lopez waved at the paparazzi as she walked the NYC street. She wore tinted aviators and her engagement ring for the look. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer styled her hair in loose waves with a center part. She flashed an easygoing smile that indicated no worries for the maligned star. Since This Is Me… Now premiered in early 2024, Lopez has experienced online mockery and “exceptionally weak” tour sales, reports The Ringer. The bewildering movie received 4.3 stars out of 10.

Jennifer Lopez leaves Sadelle’s in SoHo | MEGA/GC Images; Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Many former fans came forward on social media. These critics are detailing unsavory experiences with the Hustlers actor. J.Lo has reportedly tipped poorly or not all throughout her career, refused to acknowledge fans during meet-and-greets and greets, and required restaurants to be redecorated to suit her tastes before dining, among other problematic behaviors. On top of the poor reviews of Lopez’s recent self-funded film, many call the Selena star out of touch and vain.

Jennifer Lopez goes the gym on April 13, 2024| Gotham/GC Images

Lopez has not acknowledged the online accusations of mistreatment and rudeness. Instead, the mother of two is sticking to her workout schedule, as evidenced from her recent midriff-focused looks. Before her Sunday lunch with the Damons, J.Lo stepped out in gray leggings, a cropped gray long-sleeve tee shirt, a New York Yankees baseball hat, and white sneakers. She carried a White Matte Crocodile Himalaya Birkin bag that retails for over $200,000.

Jennifer Lopez on April 13, 2024 | MEGA/GC Images

Time will tell regarding whether J.Lo will respond to the online backlash. The same day she grabbed lunch with Matt and Luciana Damon, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer posted an Instagram video of her opening performance at the 2015 American Music Awards. The video highlighted the portion where she danced to Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money.” She captioned the video, “Don’t act like you forgot.”