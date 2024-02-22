The reality star left some fans confused after an appearance on Jason Tartick's podcast where he revealed a different last name attached to the 'JSFV' star.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick recently appeared on Jason Tartick’s podcast, and the former Bachelorette star introduced her as Angelina Conte. Is she changing her last name?

Angelina Pivarnick was introduced as Angelina Conte on the podcast

In an interview on the podcast Trading Secrets with Jason Tartick, Angelina Pivarnick discussed her search for her birth family. She explained the circumstances that surrounded her finding out that the father who raised her was not her biological father.

Tartick introduced Pivarnick as “Angelina Pivarnick and Angelina Conte.” The reality star didn’t comment on the last name in the moment, leaving some fans needing clarification about the surname’s origins, as her father’s full name is Alfred Williams.

They took to Reddit to question the name switch. “That wasn’t the name the PI gave her when she announced his name. It was Alfred Williams.”

“Mother’s maiden name, maybe?” questioned a second fan. A third viewer said that maybe it was her fiance’s last name, but another viewer quickly corrected them, saying Vinny’s last name was Tortorella.

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick says her family shake-up impacted her personally and professionally

Tartick addressed Angelina Pivarnick’s family drama head-on. He asked, “Through a DNA test, you found out, at age 37, that your father isn’t who you thought he was.”

Pivarnick explained, “I was lied to for 37 years. I felt different than my two sisters the way my father would treat me. It was just very apparent that something was wrong.”

She continued, “My friend bought me a DNA test as a gift. So I took it.” Upon receiving her results, Pivarnick learned her sisters were her half-sisters.

“My mother still hasn’t spoken to me. I don’t know why. The truth is that you lied to me,” she revealed.

Pivarnick spoke about how this family shakeup impacted her both personally and professionally. “To figure this out after 37 years, and not to have anyone come to me and say, ‘this is why I did this?'”

She continued, “All I wanted to do was find out who my biological father was. My two sisters are mad at me for wanting to meet my other sister and wanting to know her.”

She revealed her interactions with her father were not what she expected

Angelina Pivarnick admitted that her interactions with her biological father, Alfred Williams, didn’t turn out as she expected. She wanted the type of relationship she said she missed out on as a young girl with the man who raised her.

“They say a woman needs her father,” she explained. “We need both parents.”

“As far as my father, I can’t say much [because the story plays out during Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7], but it’s a long road.” The drama between Pivarnick, her family, and her castmates will continue throughout the season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.