‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 5 Recap: ‘Get Your Sack in the Hole’

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s cornhole tournament finally begins (and ends) in Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 5. “Get Your Sack in the Hole” reveals how far “The Situation” makes it in the competition. Plus, Mike and his wife share another big update about their growing family, and Angelina Pivarnick is still considering the idea of a relationship with Vinny Guadagnino. Here’s how it all played out in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode from Feb. 23.

Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, and Angelina Pivarnick | MTV

‘The Situation’ takes an ‘L’ in ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 Episode 5

This season, Angelina, Vinny, Pauly DelVecchio, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Jenni “JWoww” Farley travel to South Carolina to watch Mike compete in the American Cornhole League’s SuperHole III event. Before Mike took the stage with his pro partner Jacob Trzcienski, Nicole and Angelina finally got to perform their cheer. Despite practicing for the performance, “JWoww” decides to sit it out because of her “stage fright.”

Then, Mike faced off with musician Ben Rector. In the end, Mike lost 16 to 13 and was eliminated from the competition. The episode of JSFV didn’t show it, but Doug Flutie and his partner Matt Guy were crowned the cornhole champions.

‘JSFV’ episode shows the moment Mike and Lauren found out they were having a girl

In August 2022, the Sorrentinos shared news about their growing family. “We have an amazing announcement!!” Mike captioned a photo on Twitter and Instagram. “We’re a growing family! Baby on the way. January 2023. God is Good.”

We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way ?? January 2023 ?God is Good ?? pic.twitter.com/yy47ofrHUN — Mike The Situation ☝? (@ItsTheSituation) July 31, 2022

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 5 shows the exact moment Mike and Lauren received the news about their baby. The couple opened their test results while sitting on their front steps. “It’s a girl!” Lauren exclaimed to the cameras.

During his trip to South Carolina, Mike withholds this information from his roommates. The couple’s gender reveal will likely appear in a future episode of the MTV reality series.

Angelina Pivarnick isn’t ‘destined’ to be with Vinny Guadagnino

Back at their rental property, Mike quelled his cornhole loss with some potato chips in bed. As Mike was self-soothing in his room, Nicole got Angelina to stay up with her and have wine by the fire.

“Let’s do a truth or dare but we’re doing truth,” Nicole tells Angelina. “Do you wanna f*** Vinny?” In the previous episode, Angelina admitted to “always liking” Vinny. Now her roommates are starting to think they could become a couple.

“I would say yeah,” Angelina replies to Nicole. “I think he’s very funny. Sometimes he makes me laugh more than others. I like him, but I think it’s put to rest because it’s all about fate and I also feel like we’re not destined to be together or f*** each other ever again.” Later in the episode, Angelina tells the cameras that her flirting with Vinny is “just what they do” and what they’ve been doing for decades.

Vinny tried talking with Angelina the night of the lap dance

In a flashback, Vinny talks to Angelina about the night she gave him a lap dance: “You were blacked out. I wanted to like, go in the room and shut the door, but I couldn’t even communicate with you.” Angelina took this to mean he wanted to hook up with her that night. But we’re willing to bet Vinny wanted to talk about what Angelina was feeling. At this point, we’ll never know. “Damn it, alcohol!” Presently, Angelina is reportedly in a relationship with another man named Vinny.

Next week, the women of Jersey Shore head to the winery that makes Nicole’s Messy Mawma wine. She hints at the idea of creating a “Meatball wine” with Deena Cortese — cue the announcement for a bottle of Messy Meatball!

