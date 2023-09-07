The reality television star is dedicated to inclusion for all, including those with sensory needs and invisible disabilities.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni Farley’s passionate nature has been displayed throughout all six seasons of the MTV OG series and its reboot. However, nothing fires her up more than ensuring all children, including her own, are represented within society. Her involvement with KultureCity, a nonprofit focusing on breaking barriers regarding sensory accessibility and acceptance for those with Autism and other disabilities, touches close to her heart.

Jenni Farley shares how important her work is with Kulture City

For some of our readers who do not know much about KultureCity, please elaborate on their mission.

KultureCity makes the nevers possible by creating sensory accessibility and inclusion for those with invisible disabilities. Hundreds of locations worldwide, including major stadiums, arenas, businesses, etc., have worked with the organization to become sensory certified through training, sensory bags, and app integration.

Your involvement with KultureCity was featured on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ in an episode that drew attention to its work. What type of response did you and the organization receive after the episode aired?

Countless families reached out to share their personal stories and journeys navigating the world of sensory needs and finding inclusion in their community. It was heartwarming to read the successes but tough to read about those still on the path to finding inclusion.

The reach for sensory rooms in six countries is astounding. Why do you think it took so long to address this critical need?

Ten years ago, not many knew the words “neurodivergent” or “sensory needs,” but today, almost everyone has at least heard of them. Now, many are taking steps to create inclusive spaces. Change always requires time, but we’re finally seeing the momentum in full force.

What are some of the events and fundraisers KultureCity has coming up that you could speak on?

We just wrapped up our 9th annual KultureBall and are planning our 10th annual event in summer 2024! I personally have hosted HeroKulture in NYC for two years, and we’re working on year 3 in April 2024. Follow KultureCity on social media to stay up to date on current events.

The 2023 Kulture Ball Raised $1.8M

The most recent Kulture Ball raised over $1.8 million dollars. How does that make you feel, knowing you have helped make this organization more visible through your work with them?

It’s incredible that our collective efforts resulted in a staggering donation of over 1.8 million dollars. On the other hand, having been actively involved with KultureCity for several years, I am consistently astounded by the profound impact we are making and the unwavering support we receive from our dedicated community.

Most ‘Jersey Shore’ fans understand that while you are uncomfortable speaking publicly, you continue to speak on behalf of this organization. What do you think drives you to conquer your fears to help others?

I feel empowered to overcome my own stage fright to speak on behalf of those who cannot speak for themselves. Furthermore, I recognize the platform that I have, and to be able to use it for such a great cause is enough motivation for me.

Jenni Farley and fiance Zack Carpinello at the Kulture City Kulture Ball 2023 | Kulture City

Your fiance, Zack Clayton, is also involved with KultureCity. If you wouldn’t mind addressing this question, how do you think this charitable work has personally impacted him?

Zack has become extremely involved with KultureCity, and he’s very proud and invested in the work we do. Additionally, as an AEW wrestler, it means a lot to him that the organization is committed to sensory inclusion.

Jenni Farley finds her work with Kulture City has gratefully impacted her life

How has stepping forward for KultureCity impacted you?

It’s been a full-circle experience for me. When I first joined KultureCity, my son had just recently been diagnosed with Autism. But fast forward to today, Greyson is absolutely crushing it, and KultureCity has made tremendous strides toward sensory inclusion worldwide. However, it’s been such an incredible journey, and I look forward to continued progress.

Jenni Farley and her children are very involved in KultureCity’s mission

You are a busy working mom of two. How do you find time to give back when your schedule is just too booked?

My kids empower me to get involved, and I want to make a difference for them. While it can be challenging with a busy schedule, I try to get my kids involved as well. They’ve been to many different events with me, like the sensory room opening at the Barclays Center, HeroKulture at Tao, the Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights, etc.

What is the most challenging thing for a working mom to balance?

My kids always come first. No matter what, they’re my top priority. It can be a lot to balance my busy work schedule with their school and extracurriculars, but I make it work the best I can. Being a mom is a full-time job in and of itself, but it’s the best.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.