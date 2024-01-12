Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, who is best known for her role on 'Jersey Shore,' has built a surprising friendship with someone you might recoginize from 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey.'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is best known for her role on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and she’s been a reality star for nearly 15 years. These days, Polizzi is still starring on the MTV show, but when the cameras aren’t rolling, she’s a mother to her daughter and two sons. As a self-proclaimed “cheer mom,” Polizzi often hangs out with the other moms whose daughters are on the team — and one of them happens to be a familiar face from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Nicole Polizzi and Traci Johnson are ‘cheer mom’ BFFs

Those who watch RHONJ probably know Traci Johnson, the guest star who made several appearances on the show alongside her husband, Tiki Barber. Johnson is known as a “friend-of” on the show, meaning she isn’t a full-time cast member but she does often show up to events that are filmed for the show. She was especially popular in season 12 of the show.

Johnson and Barber’s daughters, Brooklyn and Teagan, both cheer for the same organization as Polizzi’s daughter, Giovanna. And Polizzi recently shared an Instagram photo alongside Johnson, suggesting they became friends through cheer.

“Cheer mom life,” Polizzi captioned the photo. She appeared to be sharing a cocktail with Johnson at the airport. Not much is known about the reality stars’ friendship, though it seems their daughters are the reason they connected. Both Johnson and Polizzi live in New Jersey, of course.

Polizzi has continued to put her kids first even while filming her MTV show. During the previous season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Polizzi arrived late to the gang’s Orlando trip due to responsibilities with her kids.

Traci Johnson, Tiki Barber, and their two kids | Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Nicole Polizzi has put her partying days behind her

While Polizzi might let loose a bit during MTV filming, she’s actually a hands-on mom in real life. The cameras only roll for a few days at a time, so when Polizzi isn’t on TV, she’s running her various businesses while parenting her three kids.

Over the years, Polizzi has shed her reputation as a party girl, taking her parenting duties seriously and always putting her kids first. Now that her kids are getting older, Polizzi can enjoy an airport cocktail alongside the other cheer moms — and she can’t be blamed for relaxing a bit before the flight. It seems reality stars stick together, though, and it looks like Polizzi has found a new friend in Johnson.