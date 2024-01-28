How does 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino see himself? Here's what he said about being a 'sexual' and 'passionate person.'

MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Vinny Guadagnino appears to be single in 2024, though he’s opened up about his dating life. In the past, fans likely remember when Vinny hooked up with fellow cast members Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. And he once described himself as “sexual” and “passionate.” Here’s what he said.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 7 star Vinny Guadagnino described himself as ‘sexual’ and ‘passionate’

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 star Vinny Guadagnino hasn’t had the best luck in his love life. While several original Jersey Shore cast members are now married with kids, Vinny seemingly remains single. Several years ago, he and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. discussed their “fetishes” during an interview — and aspects of Vinny’s love life came up.

During the interview with SiriusXM, Vinny was asked about his favorite “fetish” — and he didn’t have a good answer. “My fetish?” he questioned. “Like, sexual?”

“He likes feet,” Pauly D joked. Pauly then explained how he and Vinny would exchange the funny Instagram messages they’d receive from fans who hoped to receive feet photos from the stars.

“I don’t have a ‘weird’ fetish,” Vinny noted again. “I’m a sexual person. I’m a passionate person. But I don’t have a weird, like, sit on my balls or something.”

He said ‘the dating scene is horrible’

‘Jersey Shore’ star Vinny Guadagnino | Joce/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Vinny Guadagnino is watching his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 cast members get into serious relationships and start families. While Vinny has tried to find love in the past, he noted he’s now taking it more seriously as he ages. However, the “dating scene is horrible,” and dating apps aren’t working well for him.

“I’m on Raya,” he told In Touch Weekly in October 2023. “I don’t see many prospects, to be honest. And there isn’t the best pool on Instagram — even if there is, you wouldn’t know it. What do you do? You DM, ‘Hey, hey?’ There’s no physical connection happening.”

Vinny added that he’s now “dating with intention” and likes to feel “inspired” by the woman he’s with. “So if I’m sitting down with you looking for you to be my girlfriend, then I want to see some type of future with you, and I like to be inspired,” he added. “I love artists. I love dancers and actresses. But you can be a doctor, and that’s inspiring, too.”

Vinny Guadagnino hooked up with Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

Vinny Guadagnino had several memorable hookups in the earlier days of Jersey Shore. He and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi hooked up a few times before she met her now-husband, Jionni LaValle. While Snooki caught genuine romantic feelings for Vinny, Vinny didn’t reciprocate, thus leading to a lot of sexual tension between them. Eventually, Snooki committed to marrying Jionni — and Vinny didn’t receive a wedding invite due to their awkward past.

Snooki isn’t the only Jersey Shore woman Vinny’s hooked up with. He also hooked up with Angelina Pivarnick, though he maintained that he never had romantic feelings for her. Instead, Vinny insisted that “single people mess around,” and their hookup happened as a result.

“You can be playful and flirty and stuff, and I think that’s when it gets blown out of proportion,” he said, according to The Hollywood Gossip. “But yeah, I’m cool on it, and, you know, we’re just like a weird family at this point.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

