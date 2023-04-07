Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush Remained Friends After Their Split

Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush are well-known for their roles in Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med, where they play Detective Jay Halstead and Dr. Erin Lindsay respectively. Bush has gone on to star in films such as John Tucker Must Die, The Hitcher, and The Incredibles 2.

Soffer officially announced on August 30, 2022 that season 10 of Chicago PD would be the last one for him. His final appearance was on October 5, 2022. However, he returned to direct episode 16 titled Deadlocked, which aired on March 22, 2023. This episode also marked his directorial debut.

The couple had a short relationship while starring together on Chicago P.D., but it ended almost as quickly as it started. Here is a recap of Bush and Soffer’s time together and what they are doing now.

How did Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush meet?

Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer allegedly started dating in 2014 after meeting while working on Chicago P.D. At the time, a source told E! News that the pair “have been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close pals know.” A second source went on to say that the whole cast of Chicago P.D was “super-close” and spent “every waking moment” together.

Busy actors tend not to have much time for their personal life outside of work, so it isn’t surprising that the couple found each other on set. In Hollywood, it’s common for costars to find love with each other due to the fact that they are often isolated from friends and family, sometimes on remote sets for months at a time. This is especially true for young actors, and Bush and Soffer were both relatively young, in their early thirties.

When did Jesse Lee Soffer and Sophia Bush break up?

Sophia Bush walks the pink carpet ahead of a game between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC I Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Bush and Soffer’s relationship did not last, and they parted ways in 2015. Their split was amicable. Perhaps it was just a matter of two people drifting apart. They were spotted later in the year holding hands, which sparked rumors of them getting back together, but nothing came of it.

Soffer spoke about Bush when she left Chicago P.D. after season four. “You know, it’s always sad when a cast member leaves a show. We’re a huge family, and she’s a huge part of making the show what it was. We all created something together, and so that’s always difficult. But the show must go on. That’s how it works,” he told TV Line at the time.

How is their relationship now?

These days, the pair have gone their separate ways, but remain friends. Although they are not close, they still occasionally meet up during reunions. Bush is now married to Grant Hughes. The couple were first spotted together in 2020 and later tied the knot in Hughes’ home state in 2022.

Soffer has never been married. He chooses to keep his personal life quiet, but his last known relationship was with Chicago Med co-star Torrey DeVitto, which ended in 2019. The couple was seen in 2018 taking a romantic trip to Scotland to announce their relationship. However, a few months later, the couple called it quits for unknown reasons. Torrey took down all the photos from their trip that she had posted on Instagram.

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood relationships to burn out quickly. Real love shouldn’t be confused with reel love, which is common among Hollywood celebrities. For Bush and Soffer, proximity and time together may have kindled a romance, but the spark just wasn’t there after the cameras stopped rolling.