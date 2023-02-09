Jessica Chastain Is On Board With ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Dream-Casting

Since it was announced that Netflix would be adapting The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, a best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid for the small screen, fans have been hoping that Jessica Chastain will be cast as Celia St. James. Chastain, on her part, is enthusiastically onboard with the dream casting.

What is ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ about?

Jessica Chastain arrives at ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ I Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2017 novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has quickly become a fan favorite for its compelling narrative and unique premise. The historical novel, which spent 54 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller Paperback list, is about Old Hollywood starlet Evelyn Hugo, who sits down for a tell-all interview with struggling journalist Monique Grant. The actor reveals stunning details about her life and those around her as she opens up about her seven marriages and the scandals, betrayals, and woes that have plagued Hollywood.

According to speculations, Reid was inspired to create Evelyn Hugo by the lives of three famous women: Elizabeth Taylor, who married seven men; Ava Gardner, who opened up to British journalist and eventual biographer, Peter Evans; and Rita Hayworth, who was of Spanish descent but was persuaded to change her name and appearance, effectively erasing her ethnic heritage, to be more successful in Hollywood.

Hugo’s story has also been likened to that of Gina Pareo, a real-life Filipina actor who became famous in the 1960s and came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a recent interview, revealing her close relationship with fellow actor Nenita Vidal.

Jessica Chastain is onboard with ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ dream-casting

WE MANIFESTED THIS SO HARD THIS IS THE BIGGEST WIN

this is the source btw pic.twitter.com/2FrRvzV0tn — celia st. james supremacist (@celiastjamez) January 6, 2023

There has been much debate amongst readers about who should play Celia St. James in the upcoming Netflix film version of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. One name that often comes up is Jessica Chastain.

Chastain discussed the project during one of her appearances on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Cohen, the show’s host, asked, “Jessica, are you aware — we got this a lot — of how many people want you to play Celia St. James in the film adaptation of the novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?”

The Scenes from a Marriage star replied, “I do know there is an online thing about it. Sure, send me a script.” Even though Netflix hasn’t yet cast anyone in the film, the prospect of Chastain participating in it is exciting.

Fans wanted ‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ adapted as a limited series

I’m sad that The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a movie, instead of a limited series.



⚠️ spoiler in attached video⚠️



A husband per episode would’ve been insane. Then spin-off to the Riva’s in “Malibu Rising” pic.twitter.com/spB4YxxucO — Kim McNichol | Co-Founder @ SchoolyardTV (@KimMcnichol) January 24, 2023

Netflix has a respectable history of adapting books into films. Bridgerton, Virgin River, and The Queen’s Gambit are just a few examples. It’s easy to see why The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’s devoted fan base wanted the same treatment.

Unfortunately, it seems that the adaptation will not take the shape of a miniseries. According to Deadline Netflix will turn The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo into a film. Many fans are worried about their favorite scenes being cut or otherwise altered.

One Twitter fan wrote, “I’m sad that The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a movie instead of a limited series. A husband per episode would’ve been insane.” Another Twitter user wrote, “I wanted The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to be a limited series with 8 episodes (7 named after each husband + the last one named after Celia) produced by HBO Max.”

With Reid as one of the executive producers, at least fans can be assured that their favorite work of art will be given the respect it deserves. The script will be written by Liz Tigelaar, creator and executive producer of the Netflix series Little Fires Everywhere.