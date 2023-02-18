‘Jesus Revolution’: Is Kelsey Grammer a Christian in Real Life?

Actor Kelsey Grammer will soon return to the big screen in Jesus Revolution. He plays a fictional version of a real-life pastor named Chuck Smith, who participated in the national spiritual awakening of the ’70s. Taking place in Southern California, the Evangelical revival incorporated rock and roll and the hippie spirit.

Given that the movie focuses on Christianity, audiences are wondering about Grammer’s beliefs and whether he is a Christian. So, how closely does the former Frasier star’s life align with the religion?

What is ‘Jesus Revolution’ about?

Jesus Revolution takes place in the late 1960s and early 1970s in Southern California. It follows a young man named Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) as well as pastors Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) and Chuck Smith. Together, they help start the Jesus Revolution, a movement of hippies who combine rock ‘n’ roll, love, and spirituality to change the world.

“The movie is set in a very specific time and place, but the theme of finding a deeper meaning to life in the midst of a fractured and broken world is timeless,” director Jon Erwin said, according to Metro Voice News.

Erwin added, “If anything has been made clear over the past few years, it is how much we need each other. Yet with each passing day, it feels like we are more disconnected than ever before. The true story in Jesus Revolution reminds us that hope is never lost, and through even the most challenging of times, with faith, change is possible.”

The movie is based on the book Jesus Revolution by real-life Laurie. He is currently a pastor, author, and film producer.

Is ‘Jesus Revolution’ star Kelsey Grammer a Christian?

Grammer himself is a Christian. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, the actor opened up about his faith:

“I was raised a Christian Scientist, which was fantastic because it’s so metaphysical in its approach to things,” he said. “I have had great periods of time when my faith was simple and easy and a gift. Then there have been some true tragedies that challenged that faith.”

Grammer has dealt with several tragedies in his life. For example, his father and sister were murdered in separate incidents. He also had half-brothers who died when they were teenagers. Grammer has also experienced substance abuse, in part because of these difficult life events.

Although Grammer’s faith was not always strong, at the end of the day, he still held on to the religion that he grew up with.

“In my situation, whatever set of things I was given as a child, I turned to a sense of faith that was kind of founded in an understanding of the absurdity of what goes on here, but supported by a belief in something bigger than myself,” he once told Larry King, according to CNN.

Kelsey Grammer uses Jesus Christ as a guide for his life

A large part of Grammer’s faith is in trying to live the best way he can. He has shared that he uses Jesus Christ as a role model.

“As a Christian, we always fail because we can’t become Christ,” he said (via iNews). “But I can try to at least emulate the best qualities, even if I may fall short.”