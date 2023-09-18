Jill Duggar Revealed That Josh Duggar Was ‘Relaxed’ and ‘Laughing’ When His Abuse Toward His Sisters Became Public in 2015

Jill Duggar Dillard's memoir reveals a lot about how tensions rose between her and her family as she got older. But it also revealed more about how her brother felt and acted upon learning his abuse toward his sisters had been publicized.

Jill Duggar Dillard’s life hasn’t been easy, despite that it was certainly made to look that way during her time on 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. She eventually grew up to marry Derick Dillard, whom she tied the knot with in 2014. And shortly after that, Duggar and Dillard realized that things under Jim Bob Duggar’s rule weren’t as peachy as they seemed.

Duggar recently released a memoir about her experience in the spotlight as a member of the Duggar family, where she made some startling revelations — including how her brother, Josh Duggar, acted back in 2015 when he learned his abuse toward his sisters had been made public.

Jill Duggar revealed Josh Duggar’s ‘relaxed’ attitude after his molestation was publicized

In the memoir, Duggar detailed plenty of things about her upbringing, but nothing about the Duggars sticks out quite as much as Josh Duggar’s actions; he inappropriately touched several of his sisters in the early 2000s, which he confessed to in 2006; it was made public by In Touch Weekly in 2015, subsequently leading to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting.

Duggar revealed in her book that Josh seemed “relaxed” upon learning that his actions had been publicized. “I didn’t expect him to be quite as relaxed as he was,” Jill’s memoir read (via E! News). “And later in the day I didn’t expect him to start laughing — even though it was clearly nervous laughter — when he described being under siege by photographers.”

Evidently, Michelle Duggar, their mother, also didn’t expect that. Duggar recalled her mother calling her brother “arrogant” over his calm and cool attitude about the whole thing. “It’s not your fault that this was released,” Michelle said to her son, “but you need to know that you were behind all this. Don’t be so arrogant.'”

Jill Duggar has no relationship with her brother but does see her parents

2015 was just the start of Josh Duggar’s scandals. He was later exposed for having an Ashley Madison account — a website where married people go to cheat. And in 2021, Josh was convicted of accepting child sexual abuse material and sentenced to 12 years in prison. These days, Jill Duggar has no relationship with her brother (most of the family does not). Still, Duggar does see her parents despite the tension and drama that has unfolded between them over the years.

Duggar noted in her memoir that she does still see her parents, though she and her father aren’t necessarily super close. However, she did recently welcome a third child with Dillard, and the book shows an image of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar with Frederick Dillard, Jill and Derick’s youngest son. Duggar has certainly carved her own path in life, even sending her two older sons to public school. As for Duggar’s other siblings, she seems to still have a close relationship with her sisters but doesn’t often post photos spending time with her brothers, though that doesn’t mean she isn’t close with them.