Former 'Counting On' star Jill Duggar has a new book, but some fans have questioned why her own siblings have not seemed to support her for finding her own voice.

Jill Duggar Dillard recently released her memoir, “Counting the Cost,” which details the ins and outs of her upbringing, her disassociation with some of her family’s values, and her tense relationship with her parents. Jill, who is the second-oldest daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, was the first daughter to wed and became a major focus of the family’s show, Counting On, which premiered after the original 19 Kids and Counting was canceled due to Josh Duggar’s abuse scandal.

Despite Jill’s courage in telling her story, it doesn’t look like any of her siblings have publicly promoted her new book — and fans have noticed, especially after Jill promoted little sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s memoir earlier this year.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard in 2014 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

Jill Duggar Dillard hasn’t received public support from her siblings for her new book

It’s the memoir that many Counting On fans were waiting for. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, had a falling out with her parents years ago, not long after they were married. The couple claimed Jim Bob wasn’t fairly paying them to appear on the show, and it wound up creating huge tension between Jill and her parents (and many of her siblings). Now, Jill’s memoir details everything, but fans have noticed that her siblings don’t seem to be promoting the book.

Jill has posted about the book quite a bit on Instagram, and in one case, a fan called out her siblings for not showing love. “Are any of your siblings supporting you in this book launch?” one fan questioned. “I know you promoted Jinger’s book quite a bit … But haven’t seen any of your siblings comment, or even like your posts.” Jinger did speak out about Jill’s memoir while speaking with talk show host Tamron Hall, though, saying that she was “so glad” that Jill was “finding her voice,” though she didn’t say whether the two have spoken.

The comment on Jill’s post received a ton of replies, but none were from Jill or her siblings. Fans suggested that the other kids might still be under contract with their father, while others thought it was a form of “abusive control” on Jills’ parents end to make sure the other kids didn’t lash out against them by publicly praising the book.

Jill Duggar says she still spends time with her parents

Although Jill and her husband left Counting On long before it ended, she revealed in the memoir that she does still spend time with her parents. While she and her father don’t necessarily have the best relationship, they do still see each other, and Jill shared a photo of her parents with her youngest son, Frederick, after his birth in 2022.

Jill remains close with her siblings, too, and it’s possible that she has communicated with them about their lack of public praise for the book. Maybe there is a good reason; Jill and younger sister Jinger appear to have a close relationship, even though Jinger didn’t post about Jill’s memoir.

It seems that as the Duggar kids get older, they are getting used to living life in their own way. Most of the daughters wear pants, and many of Michelle and Jim Bob’s sons have removed themselves from the spotlight altogether, suggesting they want to leave their lives of fame in the past.