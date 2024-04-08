The Duggar family seems to be going through a bit of a dry spell when it comes to babies. Right now, no Duggar is publicly pregnant. While there are rumors that Joy-Anna Forsyth could be expecting, family followers have turned their attention to Jinger Vuolo. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have not welcomed a new baby since 2020, leading some family followers to question if they are done having kids. Jinger answered the question in an Instagram Q&A.

Are Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo planning for more kids?

Jinger and Jeremy have been doing things their own way since they married in 2016. They waited more than a year after their wedding day to expand their family. They’ve spoken openly about finding some of the Duggar family rules and practices outdated and strange, and they’ve moved far from Jinger’s hometown.

One of the Duggar beliefs Jinger has shied away from is forgoing all forms of birth control and allowing God to dictate the size of a family. She and her husband have been careful with the timing of their family, and it looks like they’ll continue to do so in the future. In fact, it doesn’t seem like the duo are sold on having more kids.

In an Instagram Q&A earlier this year, Jinger was asked whether or not she’ll be having more kids. She told fans that she was enjoying the life she has with her two daughters right now. She said that she and Jeremy would “see” when it comes to having more kids. While it’s not a hard no, it doesn’t sound like a resounding yes, either.

Right now, Jeremy and Jinger have moved into a new phase of parenting. Both of their children are out of diapers and should be heading to school. Their eldest daughter, Felicity Vuolo, was born in 2018, and their youngest, Evangeline Vuolo, was born two years later. It would be understandable if they were ready to leave the baby years behind for good.

Jinger and Jeremy don’t have the biggest age gap between children just yet

While the growing gap between Evangeline and a hypothetical third child for Jeremy and Jinger is especially long for the Duggar family, it’s not the longest gap between Duggar kids just yet. Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard have the largest age gap between their two younger children in the family, at least so far.

Jill and Derick made quick work of growing their family initially. They announced the birth of their first son, Israel Dillard, in 2015, less than a year after their wedding date. They welcomed their second son, Samuel Dillard, two years later in 2017. Things fell quiet after. Samuel’s complicated birth was life-threatening for Jill. Because of the traumatic birth and family drama, the couple opted to wait before adding more children to the family. They only welcomed their third child, another son, in July 2022, almost exactly five years after Samuel was born.

Jill and Jinger aren’t the only Duggar offspring doing things their own way. A Duggar couple has yet to welcome any children despite celebrating their third wedding anniversary this year. Justin Duggar and his bride, Claire Spivey, married in February 2021 but haven’t announced a pregnancy yet. The couple seems to be living a quiet life in Texas right now, so it’s unclear if they would publicly announce a pregnancy if it were to occur. Several other Duggar couples have opted to keep pregnancies and births private.