The Duggar family appears to be in a bit of a pregnancy lull. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Duggar, welcomed their second baby in February, marking the first time in years that not a single Duggar family member is publicly pregnant. Duggar family followers are fairly certain that one Duggar will be announcing a pregnancy soon enough. Joy-Anna Forsyth’s recent Instagram post has followers sure that she’s pregnant again.

Duggar family followers notice that Joy-Anna is wearing baggy clothing and glasses

Joy-Anna Forsyth has opted to put most of her life online. She has documented everything from home renovations to date nights with her husband since the Duggar family’s show, Counting On, was canceled. She’s also shared a fair bit about her pregnancies. While she hasn’t announced another pregnancy just yet, family followers are certain that two fashion choices indicate she’ll be welcoming another baby soon.

Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth | YouTube/TLC

Recently, Joy-Anna took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of photos from a recent date night she and Austin Forsyth enjoyed. In the photo, the couple cuddles together inside a store. The scene of the date night was a bit unorthodox, but Duggar family followers were more focused on Joy’s attire. The former reality TV personality donned a loose-fitting green dress, open-toed shoes, and a pair of glasses. Duggar family followers theorize that the dress and the glasses hint that she’ll be announcing a pregnancy any day now.

Joy-Anna Forsyth has previously explained that she pulls out the glasses when pregnant because contact lenses become uncomfortable. While it’s not uncommon for people to switch between glasses and contacts, depending on several factors, Joy-Anna almost exclusively dons her glasses while she is pregnant. The dress was a perfect choice to hide a baby bump.

Does the timing make sense?

While the glasses and the loose dress seem to indicate Joy-Anna is once again expecting, there are other hints that she might be ready to expand her family. Her Instagram habits have changed, and the timing could be right, too. Most of the Duggars appear to be following a predictable pregnancy pattern. While Joy and Austin have expanded their family quickly since their 2017 wedding, a pregnancy announcement right now would still be a quick turnaround, yet not impossible.

Kendra Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar, Abbie Duggar, Anna Duggar, and Lauren Duggar | TLC via YouTube

The duo announced they were pregnant with their third child, Gunner James Forsyth, in October 2022. He was born in May 2023. Gunner is not yet a year old. While it would be incredibly quick for another pregnancy, it would not be the first time she’s announced a new addition within a year. In June 2019, Joy and Austin dealt with the grief associated with a stillbirth at 20 weeks. While the duo initially indicated they’d give Joy time to heal before further expanding their family, they announced a pregnancy eight months later. Their daughter, Evelyn Forsyth, was born in August 2020. Still, the spacing between their other children has been longer.