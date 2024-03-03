Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar have expanded their family quicker than anyone else, so far. The duo is set to celebrate their second anniversary weeks after their second child was born.

Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, are one of the quieter Duggar couples. While they largely live out of the spotlight, they have shared major milestones via Instagram since tying the knot in 2022. Those milestones include the birth of their children. As it turns out, the birth of their second child secured them an odd Duggar family birth record. Jeremiah and Hannah were the first Duggars to welcome two children before their second wedding anniversary.

Jeremiah and his wife, Hannah Duggar, didn’t get married when they were still teens like some of Jeremiah’s siblings. It looks like they are making up for lost time. Following their March 2022 wedding, they set off on expanding their family. Their first child, Brynley, was born in December 2022. Things seemed to fall quiet after. Apparently, Hannah and Jeremiah were keeping a secret. In November 2023, they announced their second pregnancy. A few short months later, they revealed their second daughter had been born. Her February 2024 birthday means she was born a month before her parents’ second wedding anniversary.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

While the family of four is settling in at home, they should be preparing for another major celebration. The couple will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in just a few weeks. Jeremiah and Hannah are the first Duggar couple to welcome two children before they finished two years of marriage, and the feat didn’t even involve twins. Could a third pregnancy announcement be coming before their third wedding anniversary rolls around? It’s possible.

Several other Duggar couples came close to the record

While Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar were the first Duggars to have two children before their second wedding anniversary, more than one Duggar couple came close to achieving the milestone before them. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, didn’t take long to start having children after their 2018 wedding. Their first son was born almost exactly nine months after their wedding day, and their second child was born just two months after their second wedding anniversary. Their third child was born in February 2021. The couple have welcomed at least one more child, although they made no public announcement.

Joseph and Kendra Duggar with baby | TLC/YouTube

Jeremiah’s twin brother, Jedidiah Duggar, also has two children who are incredibly close in age. He married Katey Nakatasu in April 2021. They welcomed their first child in May 2022 and their second child in May 2023. While they welcomed two children just 12 months apart, they still missed having two children by their second wedding anniversary by a month.

There is one married Duggar who still doesn’t have children

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have now watched 11 of their 19 children walk down the aisle. 10 of those 11 couples have become parents already, most within the first couple years of marriage. One Duggar couple appears to be taking things slow, though.

Justin Duggar | TLC/YouTube

Justin Duggar announced his engagement to Claire Spivey moments after he turned 18 years old and walked down the aisle not long after he reached the legal age. He also moved away from his family’s Arkansas home and set down roots in Texas the same year. While he raced down the aisle in February 2021, he isn’t racing into fatherhood. After three years of marriage, Claire and Justin still have not welcomed a baby.