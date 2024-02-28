Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah, have welcomed their second baby. The couple, whose social media presence is fairly sparse, returned to Instagram earlier this week to announce the arrival of a baby girl. The announcement excluded details of their child’s birth. Still, it hints at the couple’s naming theme. Both of their children have names that start with B. They would only be the second Duggar couple, excluding Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, to choose a specific letter as a name theme.

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar announce the birth of their second daughter

Hannah announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in November 2023, just a month before her first child turned a year old. Unlike her first pregnancy, she waited until the third trimester to make the big announcement. She and Jeremiah opted not to share the gender of their second child with the world ahead of time.

Jeremiah Duggar | YouTube/TLC

Now that the baby is here, they are just a bit more open. Their second girl was born sometime in February 2023. The new arrival, Brielle Grace, appears happy, healthy and settled in at home. They did not share her birth weight or her exact birth date.

They welcomed their first child in 2022

Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar are not first-time parents. The duo, who married in March 2022, welcomed their first child, Brynley Noelle, on Dec. 25, 2022. The couple kept their honeymoon baby secret until August 2022, when they announced that they were expecting. They revealed the gender of their first child just two months before she was born.

While their first daughter’s middle name was inspired by her Christmas Day birthday, the duo had her first name picked out well before she arrived. Jeremiah and Hannah have been a bit more reserved about their second pregnancy, but the name of baby #2 has plenty of people assuming they are sticking to a naming theme.

There are other Duggars who are using a name theme

Jeremiah and Hannah aren’t the only Duggar kids who have an obvious name theme. Josh and Anna Duggar were the first to adhere to a theme. All seven of their children have names that begin with the letter M. They picked the letter to honor Michelle Duggar. Josh Duggar is currently serving more than a decade behind bars. His seventh child, Madyson, born just months before he was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography, is likely to be his last.

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren, have also confirmed they have a baby name theme, although the reclusive couple only announced the arrival of their first child, Bella. Before they left the spotlight, they said they planned to name their children alphabetically. They experienced a miscarriage while still participating in Counting On before welcoming their first daughter. Their second child is believed to be named Daisy. They are rumored to have a third child, although their name and gender remain unknown.

Lauren and Josiah Duggar from ‘Counting On’ | TLC/YouTube

There are several other naming trends inside the family, as well. Jessa Seewald has given her sons names associated with religious figures, while her two daughters have botanical names. Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra, appear to be opting to include double letters in their children’s names.