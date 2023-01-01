The Duggar Family Welcomed a New Baby on Christmas Day

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are famous for their expansive family. They might be done having children now, but their family is still growing, and it is growing rapidly. They officially have yet another grandchild to add to their ever-growing list of family members. The Duggar family has a brand new baby, and her arrival happened on Christmas Day.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann welcomed a Christmas baby

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have announced the birth of their first child. The young couple took to Instagram to reveal their daughter, Brynley Noelle Duggar, was born on Dec. 25, 2022. The baby, weighing 6lbs and 15oz, arrived “a little early,” according to the post.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann

Jeremiah and Hannah announced they were expecting in August 2022, just five months after they exchanged vows. The couple didn’t initially reveal a due date, but they did share the gender reveal with Instagram followers in October. It is clear now that Hannah and Jeremiah’s new baby is a honeymoon baby. Her birth came almost exactly nine months after their wedding date.

Jeremiah and Hannah are not the only couple that welcomed a child less than a year after their wedding date. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell had their first son nine months after their wedding. Joy-Anna Forsyth and Austin Forsyth welcomed their first child less than a year after their nuptials, as did Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard.

How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have?

The newest Duggar baby is the 26th publicly announced grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, but the couple’s actual grandchild count is believed to be a bit higher than that. While Hannah and Jeremiah’s daughter is the 26th baby to be announced publicly, Duggar family followers believe she is the couple’s 28th or 29th grandbaby.

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson | YouTube/TLC

There is plenty of evidence to suggest Kendra Caldwell and Lauren Swanson each quietly welcomed a new Duggar baby without making a public announcement. Josiah and Lauren’s new addition was listed in James Duggar’s Christmas video. In recent videos, Joseph and Kendra have been seen walking around with an infant, seemingly confirming their fourth child’s existence.

Jeremiah and Hannah’s new baby is just the first of several babies expected in the coming months

Jeremiah and Hannah’s baby was born in 2022, but based on several estimates, the newest Duggar baby was supposed to be born in the first weeks of 2023. She isn’t the only baby the family was expecting in the New Year, though.

The Duggar family and Lara Spencer | Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

2023 is brand new, but the Duggar family will welcome at least two 2023 babies. Joy-Anna Forsyth is due with her third child in May 2023. Jedidiah Duggar and Katey Nakatsu are expecting their second child in the same month. There is also the very real possibility that another Duggar is secretly pregnant, too.