JJ Watt Had a Hilarious Response to Tom Brady’s Retirement Announcement: ‘Bring Your Wallet’

Tom Brady shared the news of his retirement one year after his initial retirement announcement, and his fellow football player JJ Watt had the best response. Here’s how Brady revealed he was leaving the NFL for the second time and what Watts said.

JJ Watt and Tom Brady | Daniel Dunn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady announced his retirement for the second time

On Feb. 1, Tom Brady shared an Instagram post announcing his retirement from the NFL.

“Good morning guys! I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year.”

The Super Bowl champion went on to thank his family and friends. “I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many,” he said. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

Brady previously retired in February 2022, but reversed the decision just 40 days later.

JJ Watt had a hilarious response to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Tom Brady’s fellow retired NFL player, JJ Watt, gave the best response to the announcement.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. [goat emoji],” Watt wrote in the comments section of Brady’s Instagram post. “PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

The comment has already garnered over 75,000 likes.

On Dec. 27, Watt announced that he would retire at the end of the season. In his final game against the San Francisco 49ers, the Arizona Cardinals defensive end was brought to tears by a video tribute from his friends.

Fellow NFL stars including Tom Brady, Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, and more pre-recorded messages for Watt after defensive coach Matt Burke had the idea. “Man you were a pain in my a** for a long time,” Brady joked in the clip. “It was an honor to share the field with you.”

Gisele Bündchen also reacted to the news of her ex-husband’s retirement

JJ Watt isn’t the only one reacting to Tom Brady’s retirement announcement. Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, also left a comment that has attracted fans’ attention.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022, seven months after the NFL player reversed his decision to retire. The couple had been married for 13 years. They share two children, 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

“Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life [prayer hands emoji],” the supermodel wrote.

Fans discussed Bündchen’s comment in a Reddit thread. “Feels like this is her way of confirming they are never, ever, ever getting back together,” wrote one Reddit user, while another said, “That’s a southern kiss off if I’ve ever seen one. She’s moved on.”