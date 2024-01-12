Golden Globes host Jo Koy referenced Prince Harry and Meghan in his opening monologue when talking about 'The Crown.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t go to the 2024 Golden Globes. But they were mentioned in host Jo Koy’s opening monologue. While the comedian has since been ridiculed for his jokes online, his playful shot at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was, per a PR expert, better than none.

What Jo Koy said about Harry and Meghan in his Golden Globes opening monologue

For those who didn’t see the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, 2024, Koy began the ceremony with the traditional opening monologue. The 52-year-old took swipes at the evening’s nominees and attendees, ranging from Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, and Margot Robbie.

And, of course, there was something about Harry and Meghan. In his 10-minute opener, Koy, who told the audience he was a last-minute addition when his jokes were met with silence, transitioned from The Crown — the show received four nominations — to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown? Wasn’t she amazing?” Koy said, referring to the Netflix original series about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s reign. “Her portrayal of the queen was so good [that] Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

“Like I said, I didn’t write all of these [jokes]. That one’s not mine,” the Golden Globes host quickly added.

“Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing,” Koy went on. “That’s just by Netflix. I have a deal too, chill. Because they’re acting like…”

Meanwhile, the camera panned to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos to catch his reaction to Koy’s Harry and Meghan joke.

Koy’s Globes joke about Harry and Meghan proves ‘they’re still relevant’

Sure, Harry and Meghan were roasted at the Golden Globes, but according to Mark Borkowski, a PR consultant based in the U.K., it’s actually something of a good thing.

“It shows they’re still relevant,” the Improperganda author said (via Newsweek). “One thing is to be joked about. The worst thing is not to be joked about.”

“One thing about Harry, he did have a sense of humor,” Borkowski added.

“I know in America, and particularly in Hollywood, everything needs to be pristine and clean,” he went on, noting, “There isn’t the same level of self-deprecation as in this country.”

“But the fact of the matter is it would be a poor award ceremony if there wasn’t a Harry and Meghan joke.”

2024 is a ‘watershed year’ for Harry and Meghan

Golden Globes joke aside, 2024 is poised to be make or break for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Borkowski said they face challenges in the upcoming year after multiple setbacks in 2023, such as the end of their Spotify deal.

“It’s a watershed year for them in many ways,” he said. “They’ve got to start thinking about generating positivity, and they’ve got to think about what their strategy is for the future.”

“What they have been doing to date isn’t working for them,” the PR expert added.

So where does that leave Harry and Meghan? They have to position themselves as winners.

“One thing they need to do is be seen to be a good box office bet in whatever they do,” Borkowski said. “At the moment, that doesn’t seem to be the case. There’s too many failures associated with their names, so they’ve got to change that.”