'Suits' star Gina Torres opened up about why Meghan Markle wasn't at the Golden Globes with her and other actors from the TV series.

The Suits cast had a mini-reunion at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards without Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex, who played Rachel Zane in the series, was nowhere to be seen at the as four of her co-stars from the USA legal drama, which has seen a resurgence in popularity, attended the ceremony. Why? Because, as one of Meghan’s co-stars revealed, they have no way of getting in touch with her.

‘Suits’ stars Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Patrick J. Adams presented an award at the Golden Globes

It wasn’t the halls of Pearson Spector Litt that served as the setting for a Suits reunion, but the 81st annual Golden Globes.

On Jan. 7, 2024, Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), and Patrick J. Adams (Michael Ross) reunited on the red carpet and later on the stage.

Torres, Rafferty, Adams, and Macht took the stage as presenters, handing out the award for best drama series.

In the process, the foursome engaged in some fun banter before revealing the winner. Spoiler: the award went to the cast of HBO’s Succession.

They also posed for photos on the red carpet and discussed Suits’ renewed popularity and record-breaking viewership on Netflix.

Meghan’s Golden Globes absence came down to the ‘Suits’ cast not having her phone number

Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, and Gabriel Macht | Todd Williamson/CBS via Getty Images

Torres discussed Meghan’s absence and Suits’ second wave of success on the Golden Globes red carpet.

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” Torres told Variety of the TV show’s resurgence. “Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.”

As for why Meghan didn’t join her fellow Suits castmates at the Golden Globes, Torres offered a simple explanation.

“We don’t have her number,” the actor, who starred in her own Suits spinoff called Pearson, said. “We just don’t.”

But that doesn’t mean news of the Suits cast reuniting didn’t make it to Meghan. “She’ll see, she’ll watch,” Torres said. “She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reported Meghan declined to join other Suits stars at the Golden Globes because she had a “previous commitment.” Although Meghan could revisit Suits at another time during the year, amid a report she’d consider taking part in a potential reunion TV special.

Torres played a special role in Meghan and Prince Harry’s romance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Although she may not have Meghan’s contact information, Torres does hold a special place in the former actor’s love story with Prince Harry.

As the Duke of Sussex revealed in his January 2023 Spare memoir, he and Meghan traveled to Botswana for their third date because they both had the same week free.

“Recently, she explained, a castmate had advised her not to be so structured about her summer of eating, praying, and loving,” Harry wrote. “Keep one week open, this castmate said, leave room for magic.”

“So she’d [Meghan] been saying no to all kinds of things, reserving one week,” he continued. “Even turning down a very dreamy bike trip through the lavender fields of southern France …”

That “castmate” was Torres, who, as Meghan shared in a January 2016 post to her defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, suggested she not have every moment planned.

Suits Seasons 1-9 is streaming on Netflix.