Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were seemingly 'indulging in friendly gossip' at the Golden Globes, per a body language expert.

The 2024 Golden Globes have come and gone, but a moment involving Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez lives on. The two Grammy-winning friends went viral after images of them talking at the ceremony surfaced. But it was all “classic gossip,” according to a body language expert. Ahead their analysis of the viral Golden Globes moment between Swift and Gomez. Plus, what they were talking about, according to a lip reader.

Swift and Gomez were talking about Jenner and Chalamet at the Golden Globes, according to a lip reader

After clips of the pair went viral, lip-reading expert Jeremy Freeman took a closer look at Gomez and Swift’s Golden Globes interaction on Jan. 7, 2024, where the two were seen talking intensely alongside actor Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller.

Per Freeman’s analysis, Gomez was seemingly explaining how Kylie Jenner refused her request for a photo with her boyfriend, Wonka actor Timotheé Chalamet (via Mirror).

“I asked for a picture with him, and she [Kylie] said no,” Gomez appeared to say, according to the lip-reading expert. “With Timothée?” Teller mouthed, to which Gomez nodded.

“Do you know what they said/did to me?” Gomez asked, to which Swift replied: “S**t, what the…” before later adding, “Oh my God, love you.” Finally, Gomez said: “Brought them back together.”

Since the Golden Globes, however, Chalamet’s told TMZ he and Gomez are “cool” and that there’s no feud between her and Jenner.

Selena and Taylor appeared to ‘ramp up the drama and fun’ at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift | Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Speaking to the U.K.’s Mirror, body language expert Judi James analyzed Swift and Gomez’s demeanor as they whispered alongside Kaleigh Teller at the Golden Globes.

According to James, if they were indeed gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet, there was seemingly no bad blood.

“If this is gossip it looks like classic gossip delivered in the best possible style between friends,” she said.

There were “some clinging gestures” coupled with “overkill responses to ramp up the drama and fun,” the expert explained. Additionally, there was an “intensifying of the listening signals to show it’s done what good gossip does, which is to make the one with the news the centre [sic] of everyone’s avid attention.”

Overall, none of their body language signals appeared “bad-tempered.” Rather, the two were, in James’s opinion, “indulging in friendly gossip,” as the outlet put it. Were it of a more serious nature, the expert expected Swift to enter “concerned mode” with her body language.

Selena and Taylor showed how close they are at the Golden Globes

Swift and Gomez have been friends for years, which was evident in their body language at the Golden Globes, according to James. Looking at images of the “Single Soon” singer embracing Swift, 34, the body language expert noted how “head closeness” reflected their bond.

It showed “how tight they are as friends,” James told the outlet, noting that Swift looked at Gomez to get a sense of her “actual mood” before sharing her own reaction.

Furthermore, as Gomez spoke, the “Anti-Hero” singer showed her interest by leaning closer to her friend’s ear.

Gomez and Swift were both up for awards at the Golden Globes. However, both went home empty-handed, losing out to The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri and Barbie, respectively.

