Joanna Gaines’ Instagram Likely Earns Over $45,000 Per Sponsored Post

Chip and Joanna Gaines are known for their time on HGTV’s Fixer Upper, and they’ve built their own empire over the years. Today, the couple owns many businesses that contribute to their wealth. And a new report suggests Joanna Gaines’ Instagram is bringing in more money than most fans realize. Here’s how much she and Chip Gaines reportedly make from their posts.

‘Fixer Upper’ star Joanna Gaines’ Instagram likely brings in over $45,000 per sponsored post

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Joanna Gaines’ Instagram mainly contains snippets from her life and her businesses. The Fixer Upper star occasionally posts photos and videos of her kids at home with her, but she also uses the platform to promote her products, books, and events that take place in Waco, Texas.

It seems all of her hard work has paid off. According to Hello!, research from Agent Advice notes Chip and Joanna Gaines rank among the highest-paid home improvement stars. And Joanna takes the top spot largely thanks to her huge following on social media. She currently has 13.7 million followers and can make up to $45,329 per post.

Joanna doesn’t solely rely on social media for income, though. She’s talked at length about the dark sides of social media, which include seeing hurtful headlines about her family she thinks are untrue. The star has also talked about putting her kids on social media and how she does less of this without their consent.

Chip Gaines’ Instagram makes a lot less money

While Joanna Gaines’ Instagram can potentially bring in nearly $50,000 per sponsored post, Chip Gaines’ Instagram can also rake in the funds. Hello! reports he can make about $17,126 per Instagram post. That’s a difference of $28,203 per post.

At 5.1 million followers, Chip doesn’t quite have the following his wife does. And he also doesn’t post nearly as often. As of April 2023, Chip’s last post was in February 2023. He posted a clip of him and Joanna speaking to Jimmy Fallon about running into Taylor Swift. Before this, he posted in January 2023 about having 20 years of the Magnolia brand and promoted the Magnolia blog.

Other posts from Chip include raising awareness and funding for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, promoting Joanna’s memoir that was released in November 2022, and showing off Silobration — their event at the Magnolia Silos in Waco, Texas.

What is Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth in 2023?

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ net worth proves they’re not hurting for money with or without their Instagram posts. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the couple has a combined worth of about $50 million. This includes the many years of Fixer Upper income as well as their ventures in other TV shows, housewares, lifestyle products, Magnolia Home, Silos Baking Co., and the Magnolia Network.

Fans would love to see Chip and Joanna get back on HGTV. And the couple has good news for Magnolia Network viewers, as they’re filming a new season of Fixer Upper that focuses on renovating a boutique hotel in Waco. They also hinted on the Magnolia blog that change is underway after 20 years with the business.

“A network, books, a retail business, a place for people to come and visit. We’re so proud of it all. Truly,” Chip wrote on the blog. “And the amount of work to bring those things to fruition can’t be overstated. … Maybe you’ve been with us for a long time, or maybe you’ve just found us. Either way, we’re grateful for you. And don’t go anywhere — we’re just getting started.”

