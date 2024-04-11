Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to controversy on social media or otherwise. This week, her outfit for a charity ball made some question her choices and others praise her on-trend style. Many celebs have freed the nipple in 2024, a luxury fashion trend that only seems to be growing, at least on the red carpet. See Teigen’s scandalous look and other stars’ who tossed their bras in the trash this year:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the City Harvest gala | Jared Siskin/Getty Images for City Harvest

City Harvest’s annual gala brings together celebrities and high-profile NYC residents to honor those who help feed neighbors experiencing food insecurity. The 2024 City Harvest Gala: Magic of Motown took place on April 10 and raised enough to provide 10 million meals to New Yorkers in need. Hosted by Private Practice actor Taye Diggs, the evening included a live auction, dance party, and special honors for John Legend and Alex Cohen.

Chrissy Teigen onstage as The 2024 Gala: Magic Of Motown | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for City Harvest

Legend matched with his wife, Teigen, for the special evening. The “All of Me” singer wore a black button-up and black suit with brown floral appliques covering the chest area. Teigen might’ve stolen the show from her husband, however. The Sports Illustrated model donned a $1,615 Nina Ricci leopard-print maxi dress. The semi-sheer 100% silk gown had draped detailing and an open back. Oversized black bows served as straps for the sexy look.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 City Harvest Gala in New York City | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Teigen accessorized with gold-tone velvet clip earrings from Saint Laurent earrings. Retailing for $1,090, the pair features spiral rosettes, a nod to the French label’s archival pieces. Teigen also modeled several chunky gold bracelets, a black clutch, and a chocolate brown manicure.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in Midtown on April 10, 2024 | Gotham/GC Images

Perhaps most notably, the 38-year-old went braless for a next-level sexy look. As Teigen walked the red carpet and spoke during Legend’s honors presentation, she seemed confident in the skin she showed. Nipple-forward fashion is all the rage in 2024. Many celebrities have stepped out sans bra lately.

Dua Lipa; Taylor Russell; Florence Pugh | Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.; Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

Many celebrities are going braless. Recent examples include Dua Lipa at the Barbie movie premiere, Taylor Russell at the Loewe Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week, and Florence Pugh at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.