TL;DR:

John Lennon and Yoko Ono promoted “Give Peace a Chance” to journalists without a conference.

The duo publicized the single in a shockingly minimalist way.

John’s unusual actions didn’t stop “Give Peace a Chance” from becoming an international hit.

John Lennon advertised “Give Peace a Chance” in an unorthodox way. John scandalized some journalists with his actions. Despite this, he felt his message came across to the press.

John Lennon couldn’t remember ‘Give Peace a Chance’ was the Plastic Ono Band’s 1st single

In a 1980 interview from the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview With John Lennon and Yoko Ono discussed the Plastic Ono Band’s first press conference. “So there was this press opening for the first Plastic Ono single, which was ‘Cold Turkey’ or ‘Give Peace a Chance.'” For context, “Give Peace a Chance” was the Plastic Ono Band’s debut single while “Cold Turkey” was their second single.

“There were these tape recorders in these plastic things,” John recalled. “We were in a car accident and in the hospital when the press opening of the song was set, so we couldn’t be there. Instead, we sent the Plastic Ono Band, which was just these machines that played the records.”

John Lennon explained the abstract concept behind the Plastic Ono Band

John discussed the reaction to the tapes. “The press took pictures and they all discussed the Plastic Ono Band,” he said. “There were the usual questions: ‘What does it mean?’ and especially, ‘How dare they?’ But it was in the papers nonetheless. It got across. And that’s the Plastic Ono Band. You’re in it. Everybody’s in it.” John felt this attitude distinguished the band from The Beatles.

In the same interview, John emphasized he envisioned the Plastic Ono Band as an impersonal endeavor. “I’ll show you the original picture of the Plastic Ono Band, which is actually four pieces of plastic,” he said. “The Plastic Ono Band is a conceptual band. There is no Plastic Ono Band. It’s just an idea.” Notably, John went out of his way to include many different musicians in the Plastic Ono Band.

How ‘Give Peace a Chance’ performed in the United States and the United Kingdom

“Give Peace a Chance” was a modest hit on the charts in the United States. The tune peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for nine weeks. The tune appeared on the compilation album Power to the People: The Hits. The record reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Give Peace a Chance” was even more popular in the United Kingdom. In the U.K., the tune reached No. 2 and lasted on the chart for 18 weeks. The Official Charts Company says Power to the People: The Hits peaked at No. 15 in the U.K. and remained on the chart for five weeks.

John advertised “Give Peace a Chance” in an unorthodox way and it still became huge.