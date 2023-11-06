John Lennon's 'Walls and Bridges' was recorded during a famous stretch of his life known as his "Lost Weekend." John was surprised it wasn't just a bunch of screams.

John Lennon‘s Walls and Bridges was recorded during a famous stretch of his life known as his “Lost Weekend.” John felt the record reflected the “Lost Weekend” and he was surprised it wasn’t just a bunch of screams. Walls and Bridges produced two of John’s most famous songs and they don’t sound anything like each other.

According to Variety, John went through a period known as his “Lost Weekend” in 1973 and 1974. During that era, he partied a lot, did some soul searching, and spent time with fellow rockers such as Harry Nilsson, Alice Cooper, Micky Dolenz of The Monkees, and Elton John’s writing partner, Bernie Taupin. That group of friends, and a few others, collectively became known as The Hollywood Vampires.

During a 1975 interview from Rolling Stone, John discussed Walls and Bridges, the record he released in 1974. “Let’s say this last year has been an extraordinary year for me personally,” he said. “And I’m almost amazed that I could get anything out.

“But I enjoyed doing Walls and Bridges and it wasn’t hard when I had the whole thing to go into the studio and do it,” he added. “I’m surprised it wasn’t just all bluuuuuuggggghhhhh. I had the most peculiar year. And I’m just glad that something came out.” Notably, John previously released an album called John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band that did feature some screaming.

John Lennon said the tune wasn’t as ‘schizophrenic’ as his life was at the time

John explained the meaning of Walls and Bridges. “It’s describing the year, in a way, but it’s not as sort of schizophrenic as the year really was,” he explained. “I think I got such a shock during that year that the impact hasn’t come through.”

However, John felt the album said the record wasn’t the whole story. “It isn’t all on Walls and Bridges though,” he opined. “There’s a hint of it there. It has to do with age and God knows what else. But only the surface has been touched on Walls and Bridges, you know?”

‘Walls and Bridges’ gave us a dynamite jazz song and a psychedelic dreamscape

Two of the songs from Walls and Bridges are famous. One is “Whatever Gets You Thru the Night.” That track is surprisingly jazzy for a 1970s hit. The tune’s buoyant energy might have captured some of the excitement he felt during the “Lost Weekend.”

The second most famous tune from Walls and Bridges is “#9 Dream.” The most surreal of John’s solo singles, “#9 Dream” is a relaxed encapsulation of a dreamscape. While it doesn’t sound like a wild party, it might reflect how John was somewhat detached from normal life in his “Lost Weekend.” It’s also one of the “Imagine” singer’s best tunes, up to par with The Beatles’ psychedelic classics such as “Hello, Goodbye” and “Strawberry Fields Forever.”

John took an extended break from his routine and made some incredible music in the process.