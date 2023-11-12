John Lennon and Harry Nilsson weren't just friends: they were collaborators. The album the two made together has endured and still influences modern singers.

John Lennon and Harry Nilsson weren’t just friends: they were collaborators. They made a whole album together that includes a mix of classic cover songs and original compositions. Afterward, John was asked if he was influenced by Nilsson in any way. Regardless of what he said, the album the two made together has endured and still influences modern singers.

John Lennon and Harry Nilsson put their own spin on tracks by Bob Dylan and Bill Haley

John produced Nilsson’s record Pussy Cats. The cover of the record depicts the two rockers as anthropomorphic kittens. Pussy Cats features some new songs, most famously “Don’t Forget Me,” as well as recordings of standards such as Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” Bill Haley & His Comets’ “Rock Around the Clock,” and The Drifters’ “Save the Last Dance for Me.”

During a 1975 interview with Rolling Stone, John was asked if he took cues from the “Coconut” singer. “That’s bullsh*t too,” he replied. “I haven’t been influenced by Harry, only that I had a lot of hangovers whenever I was with him. (laughs) I love him, he’s a great guy and I count him as one of me friends. He hasn’t influenced me musically.”

John had another criticism of the way the press covered his work with Nilsson. “And there’s an illusion going around about my production of Harry’s album,” he said. “That he was trying to imitate me on his album.”

John Lennon said the press didn’t understand the screaming on ‘Pussy Cats’

Nilsson screams in some of the songs on Pussy Cat. John famously screamed on his album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, which was inspired by psychologist Arthur Janov’s primal scream therapy.

The interviewer said the press claimed Nilsson was going “primal” on Pussy Cat. “That’s it,” John responded. “They’re so sheep-like — put this in — and childlike about trying to put a tag on what’s going on. They use these expressions like ‘primal’ for anything that’s a scream. Brackets: Yoko was screaming before Janov was ever even heard of; that was her stint, usin’ her voice like an instrument. She was screaming when Janov was still jackin’ off to Freud. But nowadays, everything that’s got a scream in it is called ‘primal.'”

Harry Nilsson’s ‘Pussy Cats’ had a bid influence on the world of indie rock and pop

Regardless of the reception of Pussy Cats, it stood the test of time. Indie rock stars The Walkmen released a track-by-track cover of the record titled “Pussy Cats” Starring the Walkmen. “Don’t Forget Me” has also become one of Nilsson’s most prominent songs that wasn’t a hit.

Lana Del Rey references “Don’t Forget Me” and the friendship between John and Nilsson in her song “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” from the album of the same name. In a 2023 Interview article, Del Rey cited “Don’t Forget Me” as an inspiration. Del Rey harkening back to Pussy Cats will only introduce the album, John and Nilsson to new fans.

John may not have been inspired by Nilsson but the two made beautiful music together.