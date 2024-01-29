John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, said a line from The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love” captures the feel of the 1960s. The tune was a No. 1 hit.

John Lennon‘s son, Sean Ono Lennon, has a hard time picking a definitive favorite Beatles song. However, he’s a big fan of The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love.” He said a line from that song captures the feel of the 1960s really well. The track was so much more popular in the United States than it was in the United Kingdom.

John Lennon’s son connected The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ to ‘enlightenment’

During a 2015 interview with NME, Sean picked “All You Need Is Love” as his favorite Beatles track. However, he said fans should take that with a grain of salt. “My list of favorite things changes from day to day,” he said.

Sean lied an optimistic line from “All You Need Is Love.” “I like when my dad said: ‘There’s nothing you can know that isn’t known / Nothing you can see that isn’t shown / Nowhere you can go that isn’t where you’re meant to be,'” he said. “It seems to be a good representation of the sort of enlightenment that came out of the ’60s.”

An engineer said John Lennon taught the other Beatles the song

Sean was right to connect the tune to John. Eddie Kramer was the engineer who worked on “All You Need Is Love.” During a 2013 interview with Guitar World, he discussed getting the opportunity to collaborate with The Beatles on the tune. “I got the call: ‘Eddie, The Beatles are coming back. You wanna do it?'” he recalled. “I said, ‘Yeah, lovely.'”

He said Sean’s father took the lead during the recording session. “So they come in and John plops down next to me at the producer’s desk and says, [mimicking John’s Liverpudlian drawl] ‘Well, I guess we’ve got to do this song for TV then,” Kramer said. “And it goes like this: ‘All you need is love.’ And he’s playing the guitar and showing the lads how to do it. And then they all filed out into the studio, except for John, who stayed behind and sat next to me.”

How ‘All You Need Is Love’ performed on the pop charts

“All You Need Is Love” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week. The tune lasted on the track for a total of 11 weeks. The tune appeared on the LP edition of Magical Mystery Tour. The LP version of Magical Mystery Tour includes some of the Fab Four’s hits that are not on the regular version of the soundtrack. That record was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for eight weeks, staying on the chart for 93 weeks altogether.

The Official Charts Company reports “All You Need Is Love” reached No. 1 for three weeks in the United Kingdom, staying on the chart for 13 weeks. Upon rerelease, “All You Need Is Love” peaked at No. 47 and lasted on the chart for another three weeks. Meanwhile, the Magical Mystery Tour LP hit No. 31 and stayed on the chart for 10 weeks.

“All You Need Is Love” encapsulates a certain hippie optimism and Sean thinks it holds up well. You can’t get more timeless than praising love!