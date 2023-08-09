Find out more about the woman who is currently dating former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Johnny Manziel, who was one of the most famous college quarterbacks but never met expectations when he played in the NFL, is in the headlines again. His name is in the news now following the release of the Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football which chronicles the athlete‘s rise and fall from grace.

Manziel has been open about his struggles that led to the end of his career in the pros. The documentary dives into that as well as how his life spiraled after the NFL. Now that he’s in the spotlight again fans have become curious about his love life too.

Here’s more on the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and his girlfriend Kenzie Werner.

When Manziel and Werner became an item

Manziel and Werner have been linked since early 2022 when they started appearing on each other’s social media.

Manziel’s girlfriend is reportedly an Instagram model based in Houston. She also works as a microblading artist and is in the hospitality industry. Her Instagram bio has a link to the account of Bottled Blonde, a pizzeria, a beer garden, and a nightlife spot.

Johnny Manziel gets playful with Kenzie Werner after wild Miami outing https://t.co/s5h4UyuLMT pic.twitter.com/5aLjXTlezQ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) April 6, 2022

Their relationship made headlines again in April 2023 when four photos of injuries on Werner’s face and body were posted to her Instagram with the caption: “This is from Johnny Manziel.” However, those pictures, which showed bruises on her breast, blood near her nose, and markings around her eyes were quickly taken down.

The next day Werner wrote on her Instagram Story: “Was hacked last night. Just got my account back. Please disregard what was posted. It isn’t as it seems.”

A representative for the model said that the photos were not related to the ex-Texas A&M Aggies star, his client, or their relationship and that Manziel has never abused Werner. It was later claimed that Werner’s injuries were the result of a work accident when a bottle of champagne fell on her.

Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend, Kenzie Werner, seen leaving Versace Mansion in Miami | MEGA/GC Images

Who Manziel was previously married to

Before Werner, Manziel was married to another model Bre Tiesi.

The ex-Cleveland Browns signal caller and Selling Sunset star began dating in 2016. At the time, she was a part of the TV show Wild ‘N Out and Manziel had been released from his contract with the Browns. They got engaged in 2017 and the following year said “I do” at a courthouse in California. Manziel credited his bride with helping him battle his issues off the field.

However, their wedded bliss didn’t last long and they split after Teisi claimed Manziel was unfaithful. TMZ noted that she responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram asking about their breakup writing: “I don’t do betrayal for a person I was devoted to period. Vows were broken, f*** money and f*** [you] and every other loser on here.”

Johnny Manziel's Wife Bre Tiesi Files For Divorce https://t.co/wa2iElJwsp — TMZ (@TMZ) December 5, 2019

She filed for divorce in 2019. It took a bit for things to get finalized but their marriage was over officially in 2021.

In 2022, Tiesi welcomed a child with Nick Cannon, which was her first and his eighth. Cannon currently has 12 kids with six different women.

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.