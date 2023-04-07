Johnny Rotten and Wife Nora Forster Had a Serious Age Gap

The wife of Sex Pistols legend John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, died on April 7, 2023. Lydon stood by his wife, Nora Forster, through Alzheimer’s disease, and he became her full-time carer. Some fans may be surprised that Lydon and Forster had quite an age difference. Here’s Johnny Rotten’s age in 2023 compared to Nora Forster’s age.

John Lydon and wife Nora Forster | Jon Furniss/WireImage

Johnny Rotten’s wife, Nora Forster, died at age 80 on April 7, 2023. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster — John Lydon’s wife of nearly five decades — has passed away,” John Lydon’s official Twitter stated. “Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, in which time John had become her full-time carer. Please respect John’s grief and allow him space. Rest in Peace, Nora.”

Lydon discussed his wife’s diagnosis in an interview with The Mirror in 2020, and he first revealed she had the disease around 2019. “Nora has Alzheimer’s …. I am her full-time carer and I won’t let anyone mess up with her head,” he said. “For me, the real person is still there. That person I love is still there every minute of every day and that is my life. It’s unfortunate that she forgets things, well, don’t we all?”

Lydon also insisted that his wife would never go into a care home. He talked about caring for her during the height of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “I am under lockdown anyway because I am her full-time carer. I don’t need to go out and socialize with buttholes,” he added.

Johnny Rotten’s age in 2023 compared to Nora Forster’s age

What is Johnny Rotten’s age in 2023 compared to Nora Forster’s age?

John Lydon turned 67 years old on Jan. 31, 2023. Forster was 80, as previously stated. That’s a 13-year age gap between them.

Lydon talked about aging as a rock star with Piers Morgan. “There is no such thing as old codgers, right? There’s just people wanting fun at any age, right?” the Sex Pistols frontman said, as captured in a YouTube clip. “Don’t let governments dictate to you what time you should give up and collect your pension. Those are the kind of rules that lefty fools follow you, not us proper people. You gotta kick the donkey ’til the better end.”

“I remember when I was young I used to think, like, how great it would be if I got put in an old folks home — imagine the terror I could get up to,” he added.

How did John Lydon meet Nora Forster?

According to the BBC, Johnny Rotten met Nora Forster at Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s punk boutique Sex in London in 1975. This was just before his mega rise to fame with the Sex Pistols. Forster was a newspaper heiress and worked as a music promoter in Germany and London. She was 14 years older than him, and he met her in his early 20s.

John Lydon told Yahoo that he takes his relationships seriously, and he was never interested in casual sex with groupies while on tour. “Well, good luck to people that are flippant about their relationships and their responsibility towards their fellow human beings, but people like me and Nora, we spend the time and take the effort to understand each other,” he said. “And then it becomes a life’s work in progress. And for my way of living, that’s how it want it to be.”

