Julia Fox ‘Maybe’ Admits Drake Takes the Cake for Best Celebrity Date Complete With Private Jet Cuddles and Chanel Bags

Uncut Gems actor Julia Fox was first introduced to many people in early 2022 when she was in a whirlwind relationship with rapper Kanye West. West was just one of the people Fox has been involved with who has treated her with gifts and other forms of appreciation: Canadian rapper Drake has seemingly also spoiled Fox in the past.

Julia Fox | Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Julia Fox dated Kanye West in 2022

Fox reflected on her romance with West in a 2022 story for Interview magazine. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” Fox wrote. She went on to describe how West offered her the finest clothes and accessories on their second date.

“I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment,” she recalled. “I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

After West was called out for antisemitic remarks in late 2022, Fox explained in a since-deleted TikTok video that she hadn’t witnessed any of the “Power” rapper’s bigotry in person. “By the time me and him got together, he hadn’t been doing anything out there yet,” she said, adding that she thought she could date West as a way to help him get over his divorce with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “But then I had this thought,” she said. “Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me.”

She added that in the time they were together, West avoided social media, where he made many of his controversial statements later in 2022. “I will say that that month we spent together, he wasn’t on Twitter,” she said. “He wasn’t on any forms of social media. He didn’t even talk about his relationship.”

Julia Fox revealed Drake was perhaps the best celebrity date she’s ever been on

In a January 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Fox was asked by a viewer to describe the best celebrity date she’s ever been on. “Being on a private jet, cuddled on the jet, landed, got some Chanel bags,” Fox recalled. “It was great, yeah.”

When Cohen asked the actor who it was, Fox coyly dodged the question. “I can’t say. I really, really can’t say,” she replied. “Obviously an A-lister.”

Later, during the WWHL After-Show, Cohen asked Fox if Drake was the one who took her on that lavish date.

“Maybe,” Fox said in response, then rolling her eyes and teasing, “Shouldn’t have given me that shot.”

Fox has spoken in the past about having a moment with Drake. In February 2022, she spoke on her Forbidden Fruits podcast about a brief connection she had with Drake in 2020. “He’s a great guy and a gentleman… and that was it. Nothing really happened, we were just, like, friends hanging out,” Fox said. “I wouldn’t say that we were dating.”

Julia Fox’s career

Julia Fox emerged on the Hollywood scene following her appearance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems. Since then, she’s appeared in films including PVT Chat and No Sudden Move.

In January 2021, Fox welcomed her first child, a son with her ex-husband Peter Artemiev. She appeared in the 2022 movie Puppet and has a role in the upcoming movie The Trainer.